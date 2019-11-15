MISSOULA — Playoff football is coming to Missoula a couple weeks early.
Montana will host its highest-ranked opponent since No. 1 North Dakota State in 2015 when it welcomes No. 3 Weber State to Washington-Grizzly Stadium at 1 p.m. MT Saturday. It’ll be the first top-five regular-season showdown in Missoula since 1994.
The fifth-ranked Griz come into the game at 8-2 overall and 5-1 in the Big Sky. They’re chasing their first conference title since 2009 and need to win to keep those hopes alive after seemingly wrapping up their first playoff berth since 2015 last week.
The third-ranked Wildcats are 8-2 overall and 6-0 in the league. Their two losses came against FBS teams San Diego State and Nevada. They’ve made the playoffs each of the past three seasons and advanced to the quarterfinals in the past two.
Here are five things to watch in the game, which will be shown on Root Sports, broadcast on KGVO Radio, and streamed on AT&T Now or AT&T TV with a paid subscription.
Can Montana make Weber one-dimensional?
Weber State has a run-heavy offense but may be without running back Josh Davis, who was in concussion protocol last week. He leads the league with 120.2 rush yards in BSC games. Behind him, Kevin Smith and Kris Jackson help Weber average 240.7 rush yards, second in league play.
The Griz have the No. 2 rush defense in the league and could find success by forcing QB Jake Constantine to beat them with his arm. He’s thrown for 200-plus yards twice in seven games this year. Montana’s pass rush has shown up recently, racking up 10 sacks the past two weeks.
Can Montana keep Weber’s defense honest?
Weber State’s D-front has stonewalled the run game, limiting teams to 82.7 yards per game in BSC play. The Wildcats have also pressured the QB, ranking third in BSC action with 17 sacks. The young secondary is susceptible to the pass, allowing 272.2 yards, fifth worst in the league.
Montana’s ground game is averaging 180.2 rush yards in league play. The thing is the Griz don’t have to rely on that, having a core of wide receivers for Dalton Sneed or Cam Humphrey, whose success could open up the run game. They’re averaging 285.3 passing yards in conference play.
Can Montana win the turnover battle?
Weber State leads the Big Sky with a turnover margin of plus-13 in 10 games. The Wildcats’ 23 turnovers gained and 13 fumbles gained are tops in the league, while their 10 picks are tied for fourth most. Turnovers and short fields could mean points because kicker Trey Tuttle is 18 of 21 on FGs
Montana’s 15 turnovers lost are the seventh most in the BSC, and the team can’t afford three again in the first quarter. The Grizzlies’ 20 turnovers gained are tied for second in the BSC, and their 12 picks are tied for the most. Weber State takes care of the ball with just 10 turnovers lost.
Can Montana control the clock enough?
Weber State doesn’t feature an explosive offense, grinding out the clock with its run game. The Wildcats are 8-0 when winning time of possession, averaging 33:26, seventh in the FCS. The key for Montana is to get off the field on third downs and not let Weber continue to extend drives.
The Griz don’t have to rely on long drives because they can strike quick with their pass game. Montana has to convert its drives into points against Weber’s red-zone defense that’s giving up a score 76.9% of the time. The 10 red-zone TDs allowed by Weber are the fewest in the BSC.
Can Montana win on special teams?
Whoever makes the big play on special teams could help break open what may be a tight game. Weber State’s Rashid Shaheed is one of the premier return specialists, with four career kickoff TDs. Montana head coach Bobby Hauck said he “may be the most explosive player in the FCS.”
The key to slow down Shaheed is to tackle him, Hauck said. Weber State will try to corral UM’s electric Jerry Louie-McGee, who has three career punt return TDs. UM’s kick return defense is second in the BSC (18.04 yards), while Weber’s punt return defense is also second (4 yards).
Five numbers to know
0: Montana will try to go undefeated at home in the regular season for the first time since 2014.
3: At No. 3, Weber State is the highest-ranked team to play in Washington-Grizzly Stadium since Montana beat No. 1 North Dakota State in the 2015 season opener.
5: The last time Montana played in a top-five showdown was Sept. 20, 2014, a 22-10 loss at No. 1 North Dakota State when the Griz were No. 4. The last time they were in a top-five showdown in Washington-Grizzly Stadium was Dec. 9, 2011, when they were No. 5 and upset No. 2 Northern Iowa, 48-10, in the FCS quarterfinals.
6: This will be just the sixth top-five showdown in the history of Washington-Grizzly Stadium, which opened in 1986. Four of the previous five came in the playoffs. The only other regular-season meeting was Oct. 29, 1994, when Dave Dickenson and No. 1 Montana beat No. 3 Idaho, 45-21.
250: Montana is seeking its 250th Big Sky win, coming in with an all-time conference record of 249-136-1 (64.6%) since joining the league in 1963 as a charter member.
