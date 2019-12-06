MISSOULA — Montana and Southeastern Louisiana could be lighting up the scoreboard on a regular basis when they commence their second-round playoff game at 1 p.m. MT Saturday in Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
The sixth-seeded Griz (9-3) come into the game averaging 35.9 points per game, ranked 13th in the FCS. The unseeded Lions (8-4) are a few ticks ahead, averaging 37.3 points per game to rank eighth.
Montana, ranked seventh in the Top 25, is coming off a first-round bye as it prepares to make its first playoff appearance since 2015 and its 24th overall, the most in the history of FCS/I-AA.
Southeastern Louisiana is in the postseason for the third time in program history and is fresh off a 45-44 comeback win over Villanova in the opening round, just its second-ever playoff win.
Here are five things to watch in the game, which will be broadcast on KGVO Radio and streamed on ESPN3 with a paid subscription.
Can Montana get disruptive pressure up front?
Montana’s pass defense has struggled, ranking 116th out of 124 FCS teams in yards allowed per game (280.3). It’s also no secret the Lions like to throw the ball, ranking second with 345 yards per game. They have five players with 500-plus receiving yards apiece in their dual-QB system.
Montana’s D-line has developed throughout the year and will need to be disruptive so Lions QBs Chason Virgil and Cole Kelley don’t have time to sit in the pocket and pick apart UM. Kelley will also come in for short-yardage situations. The Griz average 2.5 sacks per game, while the Lions give up just 1.75, tops in the Southland.
“They’re spreading it out and they got a significant RPO game and a lot of zone,” Montana coach Bobby Hauck said. “The quarterback’s good. He can run it. He can throw it. I mean, it’s a lot like a lot of the teams we see.”
Can Montana get the ground game rolling?
Establishing the run could be a key component to success for Montana even though there’s no sign of inclement weather that would be conducive to running the ball. Griz quarterback Dalton Sneed still appeared hobbled in the loss at Montana State, so if there’s a ground game, it’ll be the running backs.
The Lions have stuffed the run, ranking 21st in the FCS in rush defense (123.0 yards). They have 104 tackles for loss, which can put teams in third-and-longs that require passes. However, they’re 0-4 when allowing 150 or more rush yards and 7-0 when holding teams under 100 yards on the ground.
“They tend to scheme to beat you rather than to just do what they do,” Hauck said. “Some weeks they’re odd, some weeks they’re even, some weeks they’re more zone, some weeks they lean to more man. So, they scout you, they choose how to play you and then they go with it.”
Can Montana get stops on third and fourth down?
Southeastern Louisiana apparently thinks special teams aren't so special. The Lions have gone for it on fourth down 37 times fifth most in the FCS. They’ve picked up 24 of those, a 64.9 conversion percentage, the seventh-best mark. On third downs, they’ve converted just 40.5% of their attempts.
UM’s opponents have converted seven out of 16 fourth-down attempts. The Griz have given up third-down conversions 46.6% of the time. Getting stops twice on a single drive will be paramount — that is if Montana can get them into third and fourth downs often.
“They’re an explosive offense,” Montana senior safety Josh Sandry said. “They can score quick. They got speed. They’re athletic. Just a bunch of guys that know how to play football.”
Can Montana exploit SLU’s turnover troubles?
The Lions have looked like the 2018 Griz in the sense that they’ve had trouble holding onto the football. They’ve fumbled the ball 21 times in 12 games and have lost 13 of those, which would be tops in the Big Sky. They’ve been picked off 13 times.
The Lions have forced 15 fumbles but recovered just six of them. They’ve done their damage with 16 picks. Still, their turnover margin of minus-4 would be tied for third worst in the Big Sky. UM can gain an edge by forcing turnovers but also needs to hang onto the ball and make smart decisions against a defense that’ll try to force turnovers.
“They’re athletic. They’re fast,” Montana senior tight end Colin Bingham said. “They do a really good job up front. They have some good players in that secondary. The speed is the biggest thing that stands out. They got some guys that can really run.”
Can Montana start faster than usual to build a cushion?
The Griz are 9-0 when leading after three quarters, while the Lions are 7-0 when heading to the fourth quarter with a lead and 5-0 when up at the half. SLU showed it can score in a hurry when it erased a 17-point halftime deficit last week, so Montana needs to simply accumulate points.
All 12 of UM’s games were decided by 14 or more points. Only three were within single digits in the fourth quarter: 20-17 lead over EWU, 28-23 lead over PSU and 33-27 lead over Monmouth. None of those were within single digits in the final 9:42 of the game. The Lions want to make it a tight game late and complement their offense with a defense that’s giving up just 25.8 points per game.
“I think they’re very athletic,” Montana senior left guard Angel Villanueva said. “Pound for pound, every position, I can’t look at one position and say there’s a weak spot there.”
Five numbers to know
10: Montana is trying to achieve its first 10-win season since 2013, when the Griz went 10-3 under then-coach Mick Delaney, losing in the second round of the playoffs.
19: Montana has played 19 games against teams from the Southland Conference and gone 15-4 in those games. Southeastern Louisiana will be its 20th such opponent.
36: Montana has hosted 36 playoff games and is 29-7 in those contests. The game Saturday will be the Grizzlies’ 37th.
1,470: It’s been 1,470 days since Montana last won a playoff game, beating South Dakota State on Nov. 28, 2015, in Missoula.
2009: A win would put Montana into the quarterfinals for the first time since 2009. The Griz advanced to the semifinals in 2011, but that playoff run was later vacated.
