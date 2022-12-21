BUTTE – Wednesday's weather outside was frightful, but the mood inside Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gymnasium was delightful.
A crowd braved the snow and bluster to get inside Butte High School to celebrate the letter of intent signing by Butte Football’s Cameron Gurnsey to attend college and play football at the University of Montana. Gurnsey verbally committed to the Griz in August.
Gurnsey, whose father Scott was a wide receiver for the Grizzlies from 1991 to 1994 and has served as a radio commentator for the team, said the decision was easy to head to Missoula.
“I had offers from Montana Tech and Montana Western as well,” Gurnsey said. “My dad went to Montana, but I didn’t try to let that influence me too much. The coaching staff and people in Missoula made me feel welcome. It just felt like the right choice.”
With several Butte athletes staying local and in-state, Butte head football coach Arie Gray is happy that Gurnsey is playing locally, albeit an hour or so away.
“I’m super-excited for Cameron. He has the opportunity to create his next path and get into that next phase in life.” Gray said. “He’s a tremendous young man. The time I have been there during his growth has been pretty cool. To see what he has done starting as a sophomore and how he has improved, not only from the physical side but on the mental side as well, has been amazing.”
In 27 career games with Butte, Gurnsey caught 140 passes for 1,977 yards, which included a 63-yard career-long in 2021, and had 16 touchdown catches. He made three tackles on defense in 2022 as well.
Gurnsey took on the role of a part-time punter this past season. In 11 punts, Gurnsey averaged 36.4 yards per punt, had a long of 66 yards, and dropped five of the 11 punts inside the 20-yard line.
“To watch him become the leader he has become has been amazing,” Gray said. “His leadership qualities will help him out in the long run. The fact that he is tough and hard-nosed, he’s willing to be a leader, and he listens. He is coachable and gritty. There are so many things that are going to help him along the way.”
He is currently in basketball season, getting plenty of playing time for the Bulldogs boys’ basketball team.
“Being a multi-sport athlete helps with the coordination,” Gurnsey said. “Staying conditioned helps with both sports.”
When asked about the Cat-Griz rivalry, Gurnsey smiled from ear to ear.
“I have a couple of buddies I played with here that play for the Cats,” Gurnsey said. “It will be pretty exciting to be a part of that for sure.”
While he has yet to decide on a major, Gurnsey is an excellent student-athlete. So, the balance of academics and athletics is not lost on Gurnsey.
One of the messages that hangs on a sign at Naranche Stadium reads, “takes no talent.” His message to up-and-coming athletes is true to that motto.
“It’s called ‘student-athlete’ for a reason: you have to concentrate on your schoolwork first,” Gurnsey said. “If you don’t have the grades, you’re not going anywhere. So focus on your school first. You have to put in hard work when no one is watching. Everyone else is doing what you’re doing, so you have to put in the extra work that no one else is doing.”
“Finding that balance of academics and athletics is the most critical thing kids go through the first time they step on campus,” Gray said. “Learning that balance of how they are going to do things. Each person is a little bit different. It is a fun thing to see. That phase where you get to see how kids pull it off and adjust to academics, athletics, and the social part of college as well. Cameron understands the importance of things and will take care of all the ‘takes no talent’ type of things he will deal with.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.