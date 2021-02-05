MISSOULA — Following a wild win over Portland State on Thursday night, the Montana men's basketball team will look to make it two in a row on Saturday afternoon.
The overtime win, which came after true freshman Robby Beasley hit a deep shot to tie the game at the end of regulation, pushed the Grizzlies to 8-8 on the year and 4-5 in Big Sky play.
It came at a critical time for the Grizzlies, who have struggled in close games this year. Until Thursday, all of Montana's Big Sky Conference losses had come by less than two possessions and all but one of its league wins has been by six points or fewer.
"Everything that could happen, happened," UM head coach Travis DeCuire said on Thursday to KGVO radio following the 70-64 victory. "But we won and that's amazing about it, it feels good to see the guys grind it out and make it happen."
Montana had 23 turnovers in the game, but held Portland State to just 36.2% from the field. The Grizzlies continued a season-long trend of shooting well from the free throw line, hitting 18 of 22 foul shots.
The Grizzlies trailed for 37 minutes in regulation, though led by a point at halftime after a strong spurt to end the first 20 minutes. Portland State came out of the break shooting well and held the Grizzlies at bay until the final minutes.
Brandon Whitney pulled the Grizzlies within a point on a pair of free throws, but missed chances to take the lead. A Derrick Carter-Hollinger turnover gave Portland State the ball back and Viking forward Khalid Thomas hit a layup to give his team a three-point lead with 30 seconds left.
Beasley missed a free throw and the Grizzlies immediately fouled, though Portland State missed both free throws. The UM freshman guard immediately found the ball back in his hands and hit a long triple as time expired.
Beasley has been strong from behind the arc this season, shooting a team-high 53.3% from the perimeter in the seven games he has played.
"It's a crazy scenario because they're going to the free throw line and for some reason it felt like we were down five and I had to look again," DeCuire said. "We made a substitution to get another shooter in the game and I just remember telling (Brandon) Whitney ... you've got plenty of time to pull up or find a guy or have time to pass it, but trust me you'll have time to pass it because in most situations, guards don't pass it.
"And so Beasley got a really good look at it and I don't know how to explain that shot, you've got to see it to believe it."
If Montana tops Portland State on Saturday, it will be the first time this season that they have swept a Big Sky opponent. After falling to Southern Utah in a two-game series early in the season, the Grizzlies have split every other series against conference opponents.
The win also followed a long layoff due to a positive COVID test in the program. Two games against Montana State were canceled, but the Grizzlies were able to get through protocol without further issues.
Eight different players scored against the Vikings on Friday, including 14 each from Beasley and Whitney, both of whom are true freshman.
"Everyone that went in gave us something that led to the win," DeCuire said. And that's what's going to be important for this team moving forward."
