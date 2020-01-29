MISSOULA — For the second time in just over two weeks, the Montana men’s basketball team will take on Portland State Thursday.
The Vikings are the first team the Grizzlies will play twice this year and Montana won the first meeting 85-70 in Dahlberg Arena. Portland State is on a two-game losing streak and lost by two points at Northern Arizona last Saturday.
Montana fell to Weber State on the same day, splitting a two-game weekend road trip. Both of the Grizzlies conference losses have come on the road.
Montana currently sits at 11-9 with a league-leading 7-2 mark in conference play and get Montana State at home after the quick road trip to Portland.
“I think we’re sitting in pretty good spot in terms of our record on the road,” Montana head coach Travis DeCuire said on the Inside the Den podcast. “We’ll just have to keep getting better and see what happens here down the stretch.”
Despite a win in the first leg of the trip over Idaho State, the team was not pleased with their performance. Montana had to fend off a Bengals team that never really seemed to go away and had a chance late to steal the game from the Grizzlies.
“We didn’t feel good about it,” DeCuire said of the Idaho State game. “The locker room was more of a feeling after a loss, to be honest. We knew we needed to play better … we fixed some things, I thought our approach was better, Weber just threw a bigger punch.”
Between Weber State’s Jerrick Harding, Portland State’s Holland Woods and Montana State’s Harald Frey, Montana will have had three-straight games against arguably the best three guards in the conference when the wrap up this stretch on Saturday.
The Grizzlies have been fairly effective on defense this year and limited Woods to 5 of 13 shooting and 18 points the first time Portland State and Montana faced off this season.
It still will be a tall task for junior Timmy Falls, senior Kendal Manuel and the rest of the Grizzly players who help guard the perimeter.
Falls fouled out with less than five minutes remaining against Weber State and DeCuire said on Inside the Den that he wished he would have waited until the final media timeout to reinsert him into the game.
The Vikings also own a unique defense that thrives on full and three-quarters court pressure. Montana dealt with it impressively in the first game the two teams played this year and shot over 60% from the field while taking care of the ball fairly well.
Manuel also hit 5 of 7 3-point shots that evening, which is a performance Montana would love for him to repeat.
Senior swingman Sayeed Pridgett is coming off a career-best 33-point outing against Weber State and nearly willed the Grizzlies to a win on the road. True freshman Josh Vazquez, who was 0 for 19 in Big Sky play from 3-point range heading into the game against the Wildcats, hit all four of his triples in a breakout league performance.
Atop the conference, Montana has full control of its own regular-season destiny at the moment. Two huge wins this week would certainly go a long way to continuing that trend.
“For us right now adversity is showing itself in a lot of different ways for this team and for them to be sitting where they’re sitting is a good sign that there is still a chance for them to pull some things off here,” DeCuire said. “We still got to get better, there’s no question about that.”
