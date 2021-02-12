MISSOULA — On Thursday night, the Montana men's basketball team turned in one of its best defensive performances of the season in a big win over Weber State.
Now, of course, the challenge for the Grizzlies is to do it once again as they look to notch their first Big Sky Conference series sweep this season. Montana held the Wildcats 18 points under their season average in the first meeting between the two squads.
"We got them out of rhythm, we took away their flow and the shots that they typically get weren't there," DeCuire said following Thursday's 80-67 win. "I think that we caught them off guard with that a little bit. So they'll make adjustments and we've got to be better Saturday than we were today."
UM held Weber State to just 9 of 26 shooting in the first half and 22 of 50 for the game. The Wildcats, who entered Thursday's contest hitting 41% of their 23.3 3-point attempts per game, shot just 3 of 14 from behind the arc in the first game between the two teams.
Montana got strong offensive performances from Kyle Owens, Josh Bannan and Cam Parker in the win as the three combined for 55 points. Bannan played very well defensively and helped overwhelm the Weber State front line.
He tacked on four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes, all while not missing any of his six field goal attempts.
Montana also had just 12 turnovers against Weber State, one of its lowest totals in Big Sky play. UM's passing was key — the Grizzlies assisted on 19 of 30 field goal attempts and had 14 points off 12 Wildcat turnovers.
The Grizzlies have lost to Weber State just once since March of 2017. UM has now won 13 of the past 14 meetings between the two squads in Missoula.
