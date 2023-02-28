Montana Grizzlies cornerback Trevin Gradney (27) takes the field during the FCS playoff football game between the Griz and Southeast Missouri State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2022. The Griz start preparation for the 2023 season when spring ball kicks off on Wednesday.
MISSOULA – A new era of Montana Grizzly football opens up on Wednesday when the team takes to the practice field for the commencement of a month-long spring session.
There will soon be answers to questions like: Who is the frontrunner for the starting quarterback position? Will the defense still run a 3-3-5 under new defensive coordinator Ronnie Bradford? Will the offense find some firepower under new offensive coordinator Brent Pease?
Months worth of change will be put into action as the Griz officially begin preparations for a 2023 season that marks coach Bobby Hauck’s contract year.
Hauck’s coaching staff underwent a complete in-house overhaul during the winter months. Every coach on the staff has had his position group or title changed, aside from Justin Green, who remains the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator.
With Pease taking over the offense as well as quarterbacks, the receivers were left without a coach. Bryce Erickson, the tight ends coach in 2022, was moved to fill the void. In an ensuing move, Rob Phenicie, last year’s offensive analyst set to leave for Bucknell this offseason, accepted an offer to return and coach tight ends and tackles.
Chad Germer, formerly the offensive line coach, was asked to specialize on the interior with guards and centers. Timm Rosenbach, previously the offensive coordinator, was moved off the field and into the booth as the new offensive analyst and director of high school relations.
Defensively, Bradford’s promotion, which also includes coaching safeties, meant the advancement of former defensive analyst Kim McCloud. He’s been tasked with coaching cornerbacks to fill Braford’s old gig. Roger Cooper, once with safeties, is now coaching linebackers in the wake of Kent Baer’s departure.
On Tuesday evening, the university announced the last piece of the puzzle: a defensive line coach. Hauck hired Mike Linehan to replace the retired Barry Sacks.
Linehan was formerly a graduate assistant for the same San Diego State program where Hauck served as an assistant prior to coming back to Missoula for a second stint. Linehan played a portion of his collegiate ball in the Big Sky with Idaho, where his brother, Matt, currently coaches wide receivers.
His father, Scott, was an NFL coach for 24 years and is now an offensive analyst at Missouri.
The changes don’t stop with staff personnel, as the roster endured a major shakeup too.
Starting quarterback Lucas Johnson has graduated and his backup, Daniel Britt, transferred to Northern Arizona. The offense will be in new hands.
The Griz brought in Boise State transfer Sam Vidlak this offseason. He was once a Griz commit before decommitting in May of 2020 to join Oregon State. He’s expected to be the favorite for the No. 1 role as the spring begins.
Last year’s third-stringer, Kris Brown, returns and will challenge him for the job. UM also has redshirt freshman Kaden Huot, redshirt sophomore AJ Abbott and newcomers Keali’i Ah Yat and Gage Sliter in the QB room.
On the other side of the ball, Montana lost the Big Sky’s all-time leading tackler, Robby Hauck, as well as NFL prospects in cornerback Justin Ford and linebacker Patrick O’Connell. On the edge, two mainstays were lost in Eli Alford and DeAri Todd.
Who will fill those vacancies is yet to be determine. Spring ball could offer a glimpse of the answers.
The incoming freshman class consists of 15 players but just one, Eli Iverson, will be with the team for spring ball as an early high school graduate. The running back from Waxahachie, Texas, is the Grizzlies’ all-time highest rated recruit out of high school, according to 247Sports.
UM also brought aboard four other transfer players besides Vidlak in defensive end Hayden Harris from UCLA, safety Ronald Jackson from Akron, offensive tackle Cannon Panfiloff from Utah Tech and linebacker Riley Wilson from Hawaii.
The final product of their early-year work will be available for all to see on Friday, April 7 in the team’s spring game. It’ll be played at Washington-Grizzly Stadium at 6 p.m.
It’s the first spring game in Missoula since 2018.
Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.