Griz vs. SEMO 19.JPG (copy)

Montana Grizzlies cornerback Trevin Gradney (27) takes the field during the FCS playoff football game between the Griz and Southeast Missouri State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2022. The Griz start preparation for the 2023 season when spring ball kicks off on Wednesday.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian

MISSOULA – A new era of Montana Grizzly football opens up on Wednesday when the team takes to the practice field for the commencement of a month-long spring session.

There will soon be answers to questions like: Who is the frontrunner for the starting quarterback position? Will the defense still run a 3-3-5 under new defensive coordinator Ronnie Bradford? Will the offense find some firepower under new offensive coordinator Brent Pease?

Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Load comments