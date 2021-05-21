DILLON — Former Box Elder basketball star Joelnell Momberg has signed with Montana Western, women’s coach Lindsay Woolley announced in a press release Friday.
Momberg, a 5-foot-8 guard, spent the past year with the Montana Lady Griz. She still has four years of eligibility because the NCAA granted all student-athletes a “free year” last season.
At Montana, she appeared in 10 games, scoring 14 points.
“We are excited to add Joelnell to our family,” Woolley said in the release. “She is an elite shooter who has a tremendous work ethic and a very high basketball IQ. Bulldog fans will enjoy watching her for the next four years and I can’t wait to coach her.”
Momberg helped lead Box Elder to consecutive Class C State championships along with current Bulldog Lilly Gopher. She was MVP of the state tournament after averaging 20.7 points per game.
Momberg played her senior season at Mead High School in Spokane, Washington, where she voted first-team All-Greater Spokane League as a senior.
She plans on majoring in health and human performance.
