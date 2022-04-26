MISSOULA — Much like Kyle Owens and Cameron Parker have done, Robby Beasley is moving a bit closer to home.
Beasley, who spent the last two seasons with the Montana men's basketball team as a mainstay in the starting lineup, announced on Instagram Monday afternoon that he intends to transfer to UC Davis in the Big West Conference.
Beasley was Montana's top 3-point shooter last season, taking the most and hitting the highest percentage of his deep balls at 66 of 179 (36.9%). He was tied with Josh Bannan for the top spot on the team in minutes played at 979 and started all 32 games last season. He was second on the team in double-digit scoring games at 20, with a season-best mark of 24 points, including six made 3s in a win over Portland State.
Beasley, a native of Dublin, California, is moving just over an hour away from his hometown once he gets to UC Davis — which went 13-11 overall and 5-6 in the Big West. Beasley joins Owens, who transferred to UC Riverside, in the conference.
On Tuesday, transfer-tracking website Verbal Commits tweeted that Montana freshman guard Johnny Braggs entered the portal — soon after, the news was confirmed by the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com. Braggs never saw any playing time last season after coming in from Nevada-based Bishop Gorman High School.
Beasley is the third former Grizzly to find a new home after entering the portal. Parker announced last week he will stick in the Big Sky at Portland State, Owens is heading to Riverside while Braggs, Freddy Brown III and Jack Wetzel have not announced their new landing spots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.