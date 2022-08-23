MISSOULA — Former Montana Grizzlies Samori Toure and Dylan Cook have survived the second round of NFL preseason cuts.
Rosters had to be trimmed from 85 to 80 players by 2 p.m. MT Tuesday following the second of three preseason games. They were reduced from 90 to 85 players on Aug. 16 following the first preseason game. The final cut will be Aug. 30, after the third preseason game, as teams go from 80 to 53 players on the active roster, plus 16 more on the practice squad.
Toure, a wide receiver with the Green Bay Packers, finished without a catch and with one rush for minus-2 yards in the second preseason game. He was targeted once by backup quarterback Jordan Love on a pass deep down the left sideline, but he couldn’t complete the catch in the rain.
Toure was on the field for 33 of the 63 offensive snaps (52.4%) after seeing 44 of the 71 snaps (61.9%) in the first week, when he caught three passes for 42 yards while being targeted four times. He played 12 snaps on special teams, tied for the sixth most on Green Bay, and perhaps that’s his route to making the roster.
Toure, 6-foot-1 and 191 pounds, was a seventh-round draft pick in April by the Packers, who selected three wide receivers in the draft. The native of Portland, Oregon, was an All-American at Montana in 2019 before he transferred to Big Ten team Nebraska for his final season in 2021.
Cook, a Butte High grad, played 10 snaps at offensive tackle for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second preseason game. It was tied for the fourth-fewest snaps of any player on the team, and it came after he played 35 snaps the previous week while committing a penalty.
Cook, 6-6 and 305 pounds, had signed with Tampa Bay as a free agent after he went undrafted in April. He began his college career as a quarterback at MSU-Northern, an NAIA team, before he transferred to UM as a walk-on who converted to being an offensive lineman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.