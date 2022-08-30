MISSOULA — Samori Toure has a more permanent home in Green Bay.
The former Montana Grizzlies All-American wide receiver earned a spot on the Packers' 53-man roster Tuesday. NFL teams have been cutting down their rosters from 90 players following each of the three preseason games and had to have their rosters set by 2 p.m. MT Tuesday.
Perhaps Toure's standout performance in the third preseason contest helped him land on the roster. He caught six passes for 83 yards, both game highs, in a 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He totaled 13 targets, nine catches and 125 yards in three games.
"We just wanted to come in there and make plays when the ball comes our way. That's what I tried to do," Toure told Packers.com after the game. "I feel like the game's been slowing down a little bit. I'm just trying to take advantage of the opportunities."
Toure is one of seven wide receivers on the roster for four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He's joined by veterans Randall Cobb, Sammy Watkins and Allen Lazard, second-year receiver Amari Rodgers, and 2022 draft picks Christian Watson (second round) and Romeo Doubs (fourth).
Toure, a seventh-round pick in April 2022, beat out fourth-year wide receiver Juwann Winfree for the final spot among the wide receivers, according to Green Bay Press-Gazette Packers beat writer Ryan Wood. Wide receivers Travis Fulgham and Ishmael Hyman were also released.
"I feel like every receiver in the room got better as camp went," Amari Rodgers told Packers.com. "You started see guys like Samori making plays tonight. He's a young guy that has made huge strides from OTAs all the way until now."
Toure finished his time at Montana (2016-20) ranked eighth in school history with 2,488 career yards, 11th with 20 touchdown catches and 12th with 155 catches. He earned All-Big Ten honorable mention status during his final college season at Nebraska in 2021.
Former Griz offensive lineman Dylan Cook, the only other ex-Grizzly on an NFL preseason roster, was cut by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday. He went through waivers and was claimed by the Bucs on Wednesday to be a part of their 16-player practice squad as a developmental prospect.
Cook, a Butte High grad, had signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent following the April 2022 draft. He began his college career as a quarterback at MSU-Northern, an NAIA school, before he walked on at Montana and started at right tackle.
