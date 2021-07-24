MISSOULA — Former Montana men's basketball point guard Ahmaad Rorie announced Friday on Twitter that his pro career is continuing as he preps for his third season, this time in a new spot.

He will play for French-based squad Élan Chalon in the French Pro A league.

Rorie spent the his first two pro seasons with Keravnos B.C. in the Cyprus Basketball Division A southeast of Greece. He averaged 13.6 points, 5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in his first professional season. Back in college Rorie finished his career with the seventh-most points in program history and led the Griz to the back-to-back NCAA Tournament berths in 2018 and '19.

Lance Hartzler covers Griz men's basketball and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter at @lance_hartz or shoot him an email at Lance.Hartzler@406mtsports.com.

