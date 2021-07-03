MISSOULA — When one of the most decorated and accomplished track and field athletes in Montana history first gave the sport a try, she entered the long jump at an all-comers meet at Dornblaser Field in Missoula and went ... two feet, three inches.
Granted, Lindsey Hall was just three years old at the time. “I still have the ribbon for that,” says her mom, Deb, who would later have to make room for armfuls of her daughter’s trophies and medals. It was 27 inches that would change a young girl’s life. She loved it and that passion has never left her.
As a fifth grader, at another meet, her interest piqued by seeing scrapbook photos of her mom competing in the event at Bethel, a Division III school in Minnesota, where Deb was a three-sport athlete in volleyball, basketball and track and field, she asked her mom if she could try the hurdles.
“I said, No way. You don’t just jump into those things because you think they look cool. You have to train for them,” Deb told her daughter, who sidestepped those orders just like she avoided the hurdles when she self-entered the event anyway, crow-hopping her way to first place.
“She had stars in her eyes. She said, ‘I love them,’” recalls her mom.
That scamp would go on to win six individual state titles, with four runner-up finishes, at Big Sky High, then go on to a record-breaking career at Montana, where she would win seven Big Sky Conference championships and twice represent the Grizzlies at nationals.
She capped her collegiate career earning all-America honors as a senior in the heptathlon before going on to represent the U.S. at the Thorpe Cup in Germany in the summer of 2015.
After working as a volunteer coach at her alma mater for a number of years, Hall spent the last three as an assistant at Utah State.
Now Hall is back home, at the track where her love for the sport first took hold. Her first day in her new position as an assistant coach for the Montana track and field program was Thursday.
“It’s a little surreal,” she said. “When I put on a Montana Track shirt this morning, which I always put on when I come back to Missoula, I felt like I was stepping back into some shoes that I’ve missed being in. Being a Grizzly again is a full-circle moment. It’s something I’ve looked forward to.”
Hall was brought back to Missoula by head coach Clint May, who was hired on a permanent basis last month after leading the track and field program with an interim title in 2020-21.
He was the distance coach at Bozeman High in May 2009, when Hall, then a senior at Big Sky, put on a tour de force at the Class AA state meet in Kalispell.
She won the 100-meter hurdles, the 300-meter hurdles, the long jump, the triple jump and finished second in the high jump. The 48 points she scored on her own were just two fewer than Bozeman High totaled as a team.
“Knowing pretty much everyone in the state still remembers how great of an athlete she was at Big Sky makes her incredible to have on staff,” said May. “I can’t wait until this gets announced to the state of Montana. They are going to realize we got a very, very good coach.
Hall was already one year into her tenure at Utah State when May was hired as Montana’s cross country coach in the summer of 2019, so he’s never seen her in action. He thought he had the right person for the job when he first talked to Hall. The coaches at Utah State only confirmed it.
Hall takes over the position and event areas previously coached by Adam Bork, who spent a decade and a half turning Montana’s multi-event athletes and jumpers into a dominant group within the Big Sky Conference.
