MISSOULA — Cameron Rundles watched from the bench as Andrew Rohde dribbled the ball up the court last month at Dahlberg Arena during the Zootown Classic.
Rundles was used to being on this court when he played for Montana in coach Wayne Tinkle’s early years. He was now sitting on the sideline as he was back in Missoula for the first time since then as an assistant coach for St. Thomas after a 10-year pro playing career overseas.
He rose from his seat as Rohde made his move into the lane against a double team. The floater left the fingertips in time and dropped through the basket, ending Troy's 4-0 start to the year. Rundles was the first coach onto the floor as the celebration ensued at the center of the court he called home for two years.
“I’ll never forget my freshman year when we played the Bobcats, full packed house, we won. But this one has got to be ranked No. 1,” an excited Rundles said of his most memorable wins in Missoula from inside St. Thomas’ locker room after the victory.
“One, we lost last night to a really good Griz team who I predict will win the Big Sky. I know Montana State’s really good and Weber’s always good and Northern Colorado is a good team, but the veterans that they have and the coach and the style that they play with a toughness, I think that they’re ready to get back there after a few years.
“Two, that freshman, Andrew Rohde, he’s a special kid. Really proud of him and our whole team.”
Rundles, 34, is now in his second season as a coach at St. Thomas. He joined the Tommies just as they made the unprecedented transition from NCAA Division III to Division I last season.
He knew since he started playing AAU basketball that he wanted to get into coaching at some point. He didn’t know if that would be on the youth level, in high school or at a college. And he didn't know when it would be.
He and St. Thomas head coach Johnny Tauer had known each other while the former was growing up in Minneapolis and the latter was coaching in the city. Tauer had been impressed by Rundles’ knowledge and communication skills, and told him he’d one day have a spot for him on his staff.
Rundles, who was a 6-foot-2 point guard as a player, now plays the role of what he calls the co-defensive coordinator position. He shares those duties with Kenneth Lowe, a two-time Big Ten defensive player of the year at Purdue, while also focusing on player development.
“Anybody that knows me and knows how I play would always call me the coach on the floor,” he said. “I was never the best player, but my leadership qualities and my ability to communicate with my teammates and be the extension of a coach on the floor, I always knew that my place was to coach.
“I’ve been impacted by so many great coaches that it’s only right for me to give back now that I’m done with the best job in the world: playing. Now I’m onto the second-best job: coaching.”
Rundles came to Montana after he graduated from Minneapolis DeLaSalle High, where he was an all-state basketball and football player. He was recruited by coach Larry Krystkowiak and was drawn to UM by his friend and then-Griz player Matt Martin
He ended up playing for Tinkle when Krystkowiak left to coach the Milwaukee Bucks, but he still broke out right away. He was named the 2007 Big Sky freshman of the year while ranking second in the conference in 3-point percentage and starting 23 games. He played all 30 games, made 13 starts and was fifth on UM in scoring as a sophomore.
Rundles looked like his old self when he and five St. Thomas bench players had a game of 3-on-3 the afternoon of their buzzer-beating win in Missoula. While it has been nearly 15 years since he played in the Garden City, he had been playing professionally as recently as March 2021.
“He played today at our shootaround, and it was like he was back here in 2006,” a smiling Tauer said as he walked out of the St. Thomas locker room. “All of a sudden, he’s got a sweat, he’s in a stance and his team won every game. He set the tone today.”
Seconds later, associate head coach Mike Maker ribbed him as he exited the locker room: “Yeah, but ask him how many turnovers he had against West Virginia when he was a freshman at an Orlando tournament and I was coaching at West Virginia.”
Rundles, who is often upbeat and smiling, loved the jab: “That is exactly what I just described. How can I leave this? I think if I were to pick up another job, it’d be fine, but I’m that kind of guy that needs this. The best thing about hoops and playing or coaching is the camaraderie and being one of the guys in the locker room. It’s awesome.”
Rundles found it exciting to see his players in awe of how much Griz gear and memorabilia they saw in store windows and restaurants around town because they come from a major city where pro sports dominate the landscape. He had loved how dedicated the Griz fans were during his playing days, but he knew he needed to transfer after two years.
He wanted to reunite with his teammate from Howard Pulley AAU, Jamar Diggs, who was at NCAA Division II Wayne State. They both got opportunities to link up with another former AAU teammate, Noah Dahlman, at Wofford, although it’d mean sitting out a year due to transfer rules at the time.
Once Rundles got on the court, he made the SoCon all-tournament team as he helped lead the Terriers to their first NCAA tournament appearance in 2010. He averaged a career-high 13.9 points as a senior in 2011, made the All-SoCon third team and again made the SoCon all-tournament team as Wofford made back-to-back trips to the national tournament.
He scored 706 points in two years and carried over that scoring to his first pro season, averaging 19.3 points while playing for the Leicester Riders of the British Basketball League. He returned to Wofford in 2013 as an assistant coach under Mike Young, who coached him in college, but he still had an itch to play and was good enough to play.
He went back to Europe and wound up playing games in 14 countries. He played for Jekabpils in Latvia, the Cherkasy Monkeys in Ukraine, Falco Szombathely in Hungary and Sodertalje BBK in Sweden. Then it was off to CSM Galati in Romania, Leuven Bears in Belgium, the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League and most recently, Ventspils in Latvia.
Early on in his journey, he met his wife Paula in Latvia. They now have two children: Camille and Cam. They all might have many more basketball games to attend in their future, although topping the one last month in Missoula may be difficult.
“Now that I’m coaching and I’m it, I really can’t see myself not coaching. I think I’m going to be like a Robin Selvig. Not the caliber, but just to be in it that long,” he said, referencing the former Montana Lady Griz coach of 38 years.
“Whether I’m an assistant, it doesn’t really matter to me. For me, this is everything. I’m a family man. I’m a team guy. I love camaraderie and chemistry and teamwork. I love working with others and for a bigger goal. I really don’t see myself doing anything else. Who knows where this takes me, but this is what I think I’ll be doing for a long, long time.”
