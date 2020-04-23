MISSOULA — Former Montana Grizzly player and coach Bob Beers spent part of his career as an NFL scout fishing for talented college players.
Since retiring in 2016, the Butte native spends much time trying to hook literal fish but still gets back to Missoula on Saturdays in the fall to catch Griz football games. He’s been able to watch UM players emerge and evolve, including linebacker Dante Olson, who has a chance to be chosen in the NFL draft, which runs from Thursday through Saturday.
Beers has fielded calls from scouts about Olson, not unexpected because the linebacker’s play drew NFL scouts to Missoula during fall camp, even before he went on to win the Buck Buchanan award as the top FCS defensive player. If selected, Olson would be the first Grizzly drafted since 2016, when Tyrone Holmes was taken in the sixth round, and Beers expects that to happen.
“The guys I’ve been with and around, I think they’d like this kid in the fourth, fifth round. I think he’s got a chance there,” said Beers, who himself was an All-American middle linebacker for the Grizzlies in the late 1960s and will be inducted into the Montana Football Hall of Fame in 2020. “Those are the guys that make your football team good.”
In terms of when he’s selected, there’s the caveat of teams drafting for the positions they need to fill. Another factor is where Olson ranks compared to other linebackers on each team’s board. For example, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler, who ranked over 1,000 prospects, has Olson at No. 26 on his board of 40 linebackers and gave him a seventh-round draft grade. NFL.com's Gil Brandt ranked Olson as the 108th overall prospect in his list of the top 150.
Beers doesn’t fully track that stuff anymore because he’s out of the league, but he’s seen the 6-foot-2, 237-pound Olson play live and has reviewed some game film of him. It’s not the seven-plus game films he’d look at if he was still scouting for the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions or Denver Broncos. But it’s been enough to feel comfortable sharing his perceptions of and outlook for Olson.
“Your evaluation and feel for a player come from watching film, watching the kid play,” Beers said. “He’s a very good player. He’s got body shock. He stones guys. There’s no leaky yardage after contact. When he hits you, you go down. He’s got a sense to locate the football. He’s got a real good feel for the game. Another positive is his dad’s a coach, played college ball. So he’s got an innate success for it. All those things figure into it.”
Beers sees Olson as a middle linebacker who'll be better able to contribute with stopping the run on first and second downs than stopping the pass on third down. He also thinks the Medford, Oregon, native is more suited to play in a 3-4 defense than a 4-3 defense.
Olson showed his tackling ability by racking up 397 tackles to break the school’s single-season and all-time records in two seasons as a starter. He also led the West team with seven tackles in the East-West Shrine Bowl and even had a game-high 14 tackles when Montana played at FBS Oregon in 2019.
Olson’s speed will be a question for teams after he ran a 4.88-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine and didn’t get a chance to retest when Montana’s Pro Day was canceled. He did initially draw eyes at the Indianapolis event when he posted a 42-inch vertical leap, the best among all linebackers.
“I think he’s got great feel for the run game,” Beers said. “If I were evaluating him, I’d say he’s a great first-, second-down backer. He’s going to be your run stopper. I think he’ll be a special teams guy. He plays the game a lot faster than he runs. When you see it quick, he’s a see-and-go backer. He sees it, he goes gets it. Those guys, a lot of them, you have to drill that stuff. He does it pretty naturally.
“I think he’s a very good linebacker, especially for where he’s playing. I think he’s an old-fashioned, throwback Mike linebacker: hit you in the mouth, knock you down, get up and do it again. And they still have room for those guys in the league. He’s a tackle-to-tackle run stopper. He does have the ability with decent range. I really like him between the tackles."
Beers continued: “He reads blocks quick, he can shed blockers, he uses his hands well, he can play downhill. I just think that he reads blocks really well and has a good feel for it. If the guard blocks down, he steps up. If the guard’s pulling, he’s slashing laterally. He knows when to crowd the line of scrimmage and when to back off. I think that’s why he’s really suited for that 3-4 look.”
As for an NFL comparison, Beers was reminded of former Carolina Panthers Luke Kuechly, but with less speed. A more apt comparison, he said, would be with former San Francisco 49er Chris Borland and current Detroit Lion Jarrad Davis.
Beers also thought of Brock Coyle as a similar type of linebacker because they’re both guys who “come up and hit you in the mouth.” Coyle was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Seattle Seahawks. Beers wouldn’t be surprised if Seattle coach Pete Carroll took a chance on Olson because of his liking for those style of players.
Wherever Olson goes, it might all start on special teams for him. Beers sees him as a guy whose ability to get on the field with special teams will help him stick in the league and potentially lead to more playing time on defense.
“I think that’s a must,” Beers said. “He’s not going to be a gunner or a wing. He’ll be an inside blocker that can cover the punt. He’ll be one of those wedge busters on the kickoff. He’s not going to be one of those jet guys on the outside that run down and beat a gunner. You’ve got to have those guys, too, in the middle to block. He’s smart, so he could be the upback, too, because he can make the count and direction it and figure out which way they’re coming from. He can do a lot of things for you there, too. He brings a lot to the table for a team.”
While Olson’s 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine may have hurt his stock, he did undergo medical exams and got to talk with teams, two things most players who didn’t attend the event in February didn’t get to do after the coronavirus pandemic shut down in-person contact. The fact that teams know his medical history and were able to interact with him could be a positive when they’re splitting hairs between two players later in the draft.
All it takes is for one team to believe in Olson enough to draft him, and with the lack of team visits, Beers expects the draft to be more driven by the scouts who evaluate film. He shared the same message with the scouts who reached out to him that he shared with the NFL teams he worked for when he was in the league.
“The Montana kid is an interesting kid,” Beers said. “I’ve always told teams I’ve been with, if you take one, you’re getting a hard worker, you’re getting a smart football player, you got a guy who loves the game, is passionate about it, and you’re going to have a hard time cutting him. So, just remember that when you take the kid because that’s what you’re getting.
“That’s the Montana kid. They’re not afraid of hard work, they’re not afraid of competition, they’ll step up there. Those guys bring a lot of intangibles to your football team. They love the game, have a passion for it. That’s what this kid brings.”
