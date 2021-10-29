MISSOULA — During his final three seasons at Idaho, the wins on the court for Scott Blakney were sparse.
His freshman season, in 2017-18, the Vandals were good with a 22-9 record but didn’t make any postseason tournaments after they were upset as the No. 2 seed by No. 10 Southern Utah in the Big Sky Conference tournament quarterfinals.
Things fell apart during a 5-27 season in 2018-19. Then kept falling apart the following offseason when then-head coach Don Verlin was fired after a review found three potential NCAA violations were committed.
Zac Clause, who was an assistant at the time, was named the lead man in the interim in the summer of 2019. Since then, in the two seasons that followed under Clause, who is still at the helm, the Vandals went 8-24 in 2019-20 and 1-21 last year. In Blakney’s final three seasons as a Vandal, Idaho went 14-72. In comparison, the Grizzlies went 59-35 over the same three-season span.
Fast forward to this past offseason. After the Vandals finished in March with a single win, Blakney decided to leave the program along with four others — Deondre Robinson, Hunter Jack-Madden, AJ Youngman, and Ja’vary Christmas — as part of a mass exodus from Moscow.
Most of the players who left, including Blakney, were upperclassmen but could have stayed with the extra season given by the NCAA due to the pandemic. Blakney opted to search for greener pastures after earning his undergraduate degree at Idaho. That choice led him to Montana as an in-conference transfer.
He announced his transfer on March 12 and just under a month later on April 2 he tweeted his commitment to the Griz.
“It was a long process,” Blakney said during Wednesday’s media day at Dahlberg Arena. “They were on me from the beginning. Coach (Zach) Payne reached out just a couple days of me being in the portal. They were calling me all the time and I kinda just felt a connection to the coaches and felt I could come here and make an impact. I think that this team has a chance to be really successful. I keep saying that I am excited but I really am.”
Now that he has been here a few months, Blakney's veteran mentality could be infectious too for a team that is eyeing growth.
“In the locker room, a young man like him saying, ‘Guys, I came here for that, to experience winning and have an opportunity to be on the other side of this thing,’ I think that will be huge, especially with a young group that hasn’t done it yet,” UM coach Travis DeCuire said Wednesday.
On-court fit
Even though he hasn’t played a minute with the team, some of his teammates noted his physicality that he has brought to workouts and practice.
Forward Josh Bannan remembered the physicality that Blakney played with in the one game against Montana last season. That game happened to be one of Blakney’s best as he went for 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and eight rebounds in Montana’s win over Idaho in the Big Sky tourney opener.
“I think he brings a lot to the group physically, he is a really high character person as well and just really fits into the type of people we have here,” Bannan said. “I just remember him being super physical, banging hard, he sealed really hard and that really fits into our system well.”
Mack Anderson, who plays a similar style to Blakney with an efficient 2-point shooting percentage of 63% over his three seasons, had a similar take as Bannan.
“Obviously we have had a lot of guys come in and out from that position since I’ve been here, but it's always good to have a guy like Scotty with that experience to be a part of that group,” he said. “ … He’s definitely physical. He’s a strong guy and it’s just good to be able to practice against him every day."
Fans haven’t had the chance to see Blakney on the floor in a game setting with the Griz. He was held out of Wednesday’s Maroon-Silver scrimmage along with forward Derrick Carter-Hollinger. So, gauging how much the grad transfer will play and how minutes will be split among him, Carter-Hollinger, Bannan, Anderson and Kyle Owens isn’t really possible.
But from looking at the stats from Blakney’s junior and senior seasons at Idaho, you can imagine how he fits with the Griz.
Blakney, who stands 6-foot-8 and weighs 235 pounds, shot 57% on 2-point shots as a junior, and 59% last season on a decent workload for the Vandals. Those shooting numbers are pretty close to the last hyper-efficient, physical center for Montana, Jamar Akoh — a 6-8, 253-pound former transfer — who shot 57.8% as a junior and 58.7% as a senior.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.