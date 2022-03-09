MISSOULA — Former Idaho State head coach and long-time Montana Grizzlies offensive coordinator Rob Phenicie has rejoined head coach Bobby Hauck's staff as an offensive analyst, the school announced Wednesday.
Phenicie, who helped lead the Grizzlies to three national championship appearances under Hauck from 2003-2009, returns after seven seasons at ISU, five as the head coach (2017-2021).
Phenicie also coached under Hauck at UNLV from 2010-2014, serving as the offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and tight ends coach. He helped lead the team to the 2014 Heart of Dallas Bowl.
Phenicie and Hauck won seven straight Big Sky championships from 2003-2009.
"I think we won the lottery a little bit in hiring coach Phenicie as an offensive analyst for next fall," Hauck said. "We're getting a guy that we're familiar with, who's been a head coach in our conference and a coordinator here at UM. I think he will really help us in terms of our schematic development, game planning, and self-analysis on what we're doing and how we're calling things.
"It's just such a home run for our team."
At Idaho State, Phenicie's offenses were consistently some of the most productive in the Big Sky.
The Bengals produced nine first-team all-conference players, including Mitch Gueller, who would become the program's all-time leading receiver with 3,249 career yards. ISU quarterback Tyler Vander Waal was also named the league's newcomer of the year in the spring of 2021 with 1,843 passing yards and 12 touchdowns in six games.
Phenicie coached several All-Americans during Montana's run to seven straight FCS playoff appearances as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He helped mentor Craig Ochs, Marc Mariani, Chase Reynolds, Lex Hilliard, Cole Bergquist, and a host of future professional offensive linemen.
"Coach Hauck always said that you have a home here," Phenicie said. "It's fun to get back, seeing a lot of familiar faces and old friends, but just seeing the level of where this program has gone to since we left in '09 is pretty special.
"My job is to supplement what coach (Timm) Rosenbach and the offensive staff does, give them an extra set of eyes, and alleviate some work in terms of looking at opponents and self-scouting to let them really focus on the task at hand.
"It's going to be fun being back in Missoula and in the Big Sky. I love this conference. It's a great, great, great level of football to be at, and I'm just excited to be back."
