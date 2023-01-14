MISSOULA — The most successful player in the history of Montana Lady Griz basketball is scheduled to face off against the University of Montana in a jury trial starting on Nov. 13.
Schweyen, a longtime assistant coach for UM and head coach for four seasons, filed a sex discrimination lawsuit against the university in November of 2021 after she was informed her coaching contract would not be renewed. Now a seven-person jury will be chosen to hear the case at the Federal Courthouse in Missoula just 10 days before Thanksgiving.
The only defendant listed on the lawsuit is the University of Montana. Schweyen is asking that UM either reinstate her or pay her for lost back pay and front pay.
In the lawsuit, Schweyen, the all-time leading scorer for the Lady Griz, alleges UM wrongly terminated her in April 2020 after two players opted to transfer out of the program. She was initially hired as head coach by UM athletics director Kent Haslam in 2016 following the retirement of longtime head coach Robin Selvig, whom she played for and coached under for 24 years.
Haslam is named multiple times in the lawsuit but is not listed as a defendant. Schweyen was given a three-year contract with a base salary of $130,000.
The lawsuit alleges that UM violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which specifically prohibits employment discrimination. It was filed in U.S. District court.
“UM disagrees with the allegations in the complaint. UM will defend the allegations in the appropriate forum," UM spokesperson Dave Kuntz said back in 2021.
The lawsuit notes that current Montana men's basketball head coach Travis DeCuire was hired just before Schweyen in the summer of 2016, and he was given a base salary of $155,000.
“UM’s difference in treatment between Coach DeCuire and Coach Schweyen regarding their respective starting salaries reflects an intent and motive to discriminate against Schweyen based on sex," the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit also alleges that Haslam did not want to hire Schweyen initially, among other accusations. Schweyen's record as head coach was 52-69.
Schweyen, a Billings native who currently works as a real estate agent in Missoula, was extremely popular in her playing and coaching days at UM. She remains the only Big Sky Conference player to ever earn Kodak All-American first team honors in 1991-92.
A day after Schweyen was informed her contract would not be renewed as Montana women's basketball coach, CJ Merrill, a former paid administrative helper for the Lady Griz, started the #iamwith21 Movement, a Facebook site that now has more than 1,500 members.
"The overwhelming message (in #iamwith21 Movement posts) is they that want to see some change done at the university because of how this situation was handled so poorly," Merrill told 406mtsports.com back in 2020. "I was shocked at how unethical the treatment was of this beloved coach."
Merrill's #iamwith21 Movement site is supported by a good number of former Montana athletes and coaches.
