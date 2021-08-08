MISSOULA — Former Montana Lady Griz and Helena Capital star McKenzie Johnston will play professional basketball in Germany, Montana Grizzlies Athletics announced in a press release Sunday afternoon.
The former Montana star will play for Falcons Bad Homburger TG of the Bundesliga, the second-highest women's basketball league in Germany. Her first game with her new team will be in less than a month.
"It's always been a dream of mine to play professionally," she said in the press release. "Once I started playing open gyms again, I knew I wasn't done playing. I started looking forward to being able to play some more."
Her Montana career ended in March 2020 as she finished her career with 112 starts for the Lady Griz and was named All-Big Sky in her senior season. Johnston led the team in scoring at 13.2 points per game and assists at 150 for the year and she ranked second in on the team in rebounding at just north of five per game.
She will be joined in Germany by fellow Montanan Lizzy Klinker, who played her college ball at Utah State and Idaho after her prep career at Fairfield.
According to the press release Johnston had chances to play professionally in Sweden and later Australia but both options fell through.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.