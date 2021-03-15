MISSOULA — Former University of Montana women's basketball standout Krista Redpath is among eight members of a search committee formed to help pick the next coach of the Lady Griz program.
Montana athletic director Kent Haslam will lead the process, which is expected to take weeks. Redpath's presence on the committee should give Lady Griz fans piece of mind since she has extensive experience covering the team and Big Sky Conference women's basketball.
Joining Redpath on the committee are Grizzly softball coach Melanie Meuchel, Jean Gee, Sheila Stearns, Mike Frellick, Dan Ingram, Charlie Palmer and Jen Zellmer-Cuaresma.
"Our intention since last spring has been to conduct a national search for the next Lady Griz head coach when the current season concluded,” Haslam offered. “I appreciate the search committee helping vet candidates and find the very best leader of this storied program.”
The argument could be made that no one is more qualified to serve on the committee than Redpath. She scored over 1,000 points and grabbed over 500 rebounds as a member of former coach Robin Selvig's Montana teams from 1995-2000.
But it is what she has been doing since then that makes her uniquely qualified.
After playing professionally in Denmark for a year, Redpath became re-acquainted with the Lady Griz program and has stayed closely in tune. She served as a post-game radio analyst when beloved announcers Tom Stage and Dick Slater were calling Montana games. Then seven years ago she was offered a position as color commentator for the television/internet broadcasts of the Big Sky Conference women's tourney.
She works alongside Jenny Cavnar, who serves as the play-by-play voice of the women's tourney. The duo just wrapped up the 2021 event, with Idaho State taking the title in Boise, Idaho.
Mike Petrino served as interim skipper of the Lady Griz this past season and, according to Haslam, will be one of the candidates considered. It’s the first national search for the program’s head coach since Selvig was hired in June 1978. He guided the Lady Griz for 38 years, leading them to 865 wins.
Petrino was tapped to replace Shannon Schweyen last spring. She served as head coach for four seasons prior to 2020-21. Petrino led the Lady Griz to a winning season (12-11) in 2021.
Still, the Lady Griz program has struggled to maintain the standard set by Selvig. The last time Montana won a Big Sky Conference tournament game was 2018.
In defense of Petrino, he was put in a tough situation this year, forced to replace more than half the roster (eight players). His Lady Griz put together a five-game win streak in February but couldn't sustain their momentum at the end of the regular season, with a pair of home losses to Idaho State and a road loss to Idaho.
Montana returns all but one member of its 2020-21 team next season. Guard Madi Schoening was the only senior.
The Montana women's basketball program is the most well-followed in the entire Big Sky Conference. Year after year the Lady Griz have led the league in attendance.
