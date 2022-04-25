MISSOULA — McKenzie Johnston's first season of professional basketball ended with a shower of confetti this past weekend.
The former Montana Lady Griz standout, who grew up in Anaconda and Helena, helped lead her German team to a win in the DBBL Playoff Finale. Johnston dished out eight assists, scored seven points and grabbed six rebounds in helping Falcons Bad Homburg past ALBA Berlin Saturday, 93-66.
"The passion and physicality our team came with was inspirational," Johnston told the Missoulian and 406mtsports.com. "From our coaches and all the way to our crowd, we couldn’t have asked for anything more.
"I will never forget this moment and I'm thankful I got to share it with these amazing people I have been surrounded by in Germany."
Johnston filled a role that was similar to the one she filled in earning first team all-Big Sky Conference honors for the Lady Griz in 2019-2020. She was a guard willing to do whatever was required, whether it was setting up her teammates or taking a majority of the shots.
Johnston averaged about 12 points and a league-high 5.5 assists per game. Her team also earned a conference crown in the second highest women's pro league in Germany.
Johnston roomed with former AAU teammate and Idaho player Lizzy Klinker, a Fairfield native.
Both women are clients of agent Jeanne McNulty-King, a former Lady Griz standout. Johnston scored over 1,000 points in her college career, overcoming knee surgery and a broken nose that required her to wear a face mask.
