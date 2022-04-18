MISSOULA — McKenzie Johnston's passion for basketball has taken her to the pro ranks in Germany, where she'll play for a championship on Saturday.
Johnston, a former spark plug for Montana and Helena Capital, fills a role for Falcons Bad Homburg that's similar to the one she filled in earning first team all-Big Sky Conference honors for the Lady Griz in 2019-2020. She's a guard willing to do whatever it takes, whether it's setting up her teammates or taking a majority of the shots.
"My role here started out more as being a top scorer, but as of recently I’ve been more of the distributor," said Johnston, whose team will battle ALBA Berlin in the DBBL Playoff Finale.
"I have some very capable scorers on my team, so I’ve been enjoying the assists they’ve been giving me. My coach has given me the opportunity to voice my opinion and be a coach on the court. I’ve been able to be vocal about things I’m seeing."
Johnston, who averages 12 points and a league-high 5.5 assists per game, has been in Germany for about eight months. In that time her team, which plays in the second highest women's pro league in Germany, won a conference crown.
"Playing in the championship Saturday means our club also has the opportunity to move up to the top division of Germany," she noted. "It’s up to the club if they want to do that, but this is an opportunity our team hasn’t had before. It's amazing to be part of such a great season."
Living so far from home has both pluses and minuses. Johnston is very close to her parents and three siblings and has many close friends in western Montana. She was a fan favorite with the Lady Griz and embraced her role as an ambassador for young admirers.
On the other hand, living in Germany has allowed her to see a lot of sights and she has definitely taken advantage of the opportunity. In addition, life in Europe has been made easier by the fact she rooms with former AAU teammate and Idaho player Lizzy Klinker, a Fairfield native.
Both women are clients of agent Jeanne McNulty-King, a former Lady Griz standout. Johnston overcame knee surgery and a broken nose in her career at Montana and was an exemplary student.
"It’s be a lot of fun and I couldn’t ask for a better club," said Johnston, who scored over 1,000 points for UM under former coach Shannon Schweyen. "They’ve made Lizzy Klinker and I feel at home and that’s been the most important part being away for eight months."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.