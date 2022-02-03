Former Montana wide receiver Samori Toure capped off a week in which he turned heads by catching two touchdowns in the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Toure finished the East-West Shrine Bowl with five catches for 32 yards and two scoring grabs. He was the only player on either team with multiple rushing or receiving touchdowns in the longest-running college all-star game.
Toure's first touchdown came when he made a nasty spin move near the left sideline to shake a defender and dive into the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown.
He later hauled in a 17-yard touchdown catch down the right sideline by beating his defender in single coverage.
Before scoring those touchdowns, Toure threw a downfield block against the last defender to help former South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong score a 65-yard touchdown on a screen pass down the left sideline.
Toure's successful showing at the Shrine Bowl wasn't confined to just the game. He began drawing eyes throughout the week of practice.
Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline was impressed with Toure on the first day of practice on Saturday, Jan. 29.
"If Rambo was the top receiver of the day, Samori Toure was a close second. He also ran exceptional routes and made several difficult receptions, especially downfield. Additionally, Toure worked as a punt returner."
Sports Illustrated's The NFL Draft Bible gave Toure major props after Monday's practice.
"A fluid and smooth mover, Toure is off to a great week in Las Vegas. It began with weigh-ins, where he posted excellent measureables and carried over to field work, where he made quick work of defenders in one-on-one drills. Toure demonstrated sound footwork and route-running, along with soft hands.
"After dominating the FCS level of competition during his time at Montana, Toure finished up his collegiate career strong in Lincoln, flashing a multi-faceted overall game. The Portland native is a dangerous weapon with the ball in his hands and has been used on ends arounds, bubbles, reverses and in the return game. Bottom line, get the ball in his hands and let this playmaker go to work. If Toure continues to impress and tests well, he stands a very good chance of hearing his name called come April."
NFL.com's Bill Smith wrote included Toure in his six standout players following Monday's practice.
"Toure has flashed an ability to get out of breaks and separate quickly. It has shown up in one-on-one and red-zone drills, allowing Toure to haul in passes throughout the sessions."
Pro Football Network's Cam Mellor also highlighted Toure after Monday's practice.
"Samori Toure looked good in one-on-one drills but even better in team drills. More specifically, he was terrific down at the goal line. Toure nabbed a touchdown on an end-zone fade, and he also ran sharp routes and showcased soft hands. It was a great day for the former Montana/Nebraska standout."
Toure was an FCS All-American for Montana in 2019, when he caught 87 passes for 1,495 yards, both single-season UM record, and 13 touchdowns. He finished his Griz career with 155 catches for 2,488 yards and 20 scores. He broke Randy Moss' playoff record for receiving yards with 303 against Southeastern Louisiana in the 2019 second round.
After the pandemic postponed UM's 2020 fall season, Toure grad transferred to Nebraska, where he became an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the media in 2021. In his lone season at Nebraska, he totaled 46 catches for 898 yards and five touchdowns, he led the Big Ten and ranked 16th in the FBS with 19.52 yards per reception, and he was seventh in the Big Ten with 74.8 receiving yards per game.
