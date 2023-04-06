MISSOULA — Josh Bannan is heading home to fulfill his dream of playing professional basketball.

The former Montana Grizzlies All-Big Sky forward signed a three-year contract with the Brisbane Bullets, the team announced Thursday. The Bullets are a member of the National Basketball League and play home games in Brisbane, Australia.

Bannan, who is from Melbourne, Australia, will be reuniting with Bullets coach Justin Schueller, who was hired in February for his first head coaching job. He played for Schueller on Australia's Under-17 national team at the FIBA World Cup prior to joining the Griz.

“Josh is the standout college recruit this year and I couldn’t be happier that he will be joining us,” Schueller said in the team's announcement. “He is a highly skilled player, with great versatility and a high-level competitor. I have known Josh a long time, he has always been of high character and will be a fan favourite and key piece of this Club for years to come.”

Bannan is the seventh player to be signed to the Bullets' roster for the 2023-24 season. The most well-known player is Aron Baynes, who won an NBA championship with the San Antonio Spurs and also played for the NBA's Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors.

The NBL season runs from October through March. The league has 10 teams in Australia and New Zealand. Former Griz Fabijan Krslovic has played in the NBL for the past five seasons, the first three with the Cairns Taipans and the past two with the Tasmania JackJumpers.

A 6-foot-10 forward, Bannan totaled 1,191 points, 694 rebounds and 194 assists in three years with the Griz. He became the 35th player in program history to reach 1,000 career points, doing so while playing in 91 games and making 86 starts.

Bannan averaged 15.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists across 31 games this past season. He shot 49.9% from the field, 40.4% on 3-pointers and 77.0% on free throws.

“I feel like Brisbane provides an exciting opportunity to begin my professional career,” Bannan said in the announcement. “With the new coaching staff, I believe it will give me the chance to develop and contribute to winning straight away. I’m going to bring versatility, rebounding and toughness. I also pride myself in my work ethic and competitiveness. I can’t wait to play at Nissan Arena and represent the city of Brisbane!”