MISSOULA — Former University of Montana defensive tackle Cole Rosling is transferring to NAIA Montana Tech, he announced via his twitter account on Tuesday.
A sixth-generation Montanan, Rosling had offers from five different schools in the Treasure State after a standout career at Helena Capital. Tallying 85 tackles (17 for loss) and 16 sacks during a 2015 campaign that ended in the Class AA state semifinals.
He was the 2015 Class AA defensive MVP, first-team all-state and all-conference at defensive end. He played in the East-West Shrine game as well as the MonDak all-star game as a captain in both.
Rosling is also a talented hockey player and was a three-time Montana state hockey champion. At Montana, he was pursing a dual major in Russian and political science.
Rosling played in just four games for Montana, registering a pair of tackles. With the Orediggers having graduated several standout members of its defensive line over the past two years, he will likely immediately compete for a starting job.
