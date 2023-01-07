MISSOULA – Former Montana quarterback Daniel Britt is staying in the Big Sky Conference.
After entering the transfer portal on December 19, the will-be sophomore found a new home in Northern Arizona University.
Britt was offered by the Lumberjacks on Friday and just five hours later, announced via his personal Twitter account that he would be committing to the program in Flagstaff, Arizona.
The decision will bring him much closer to his native Las Vegas as the two cities sit just three-and-a-half hours apart. It’ll also give him a realistic avenue to achieving a starting gig.
RJ Martinez, the team’s starter in 2022, entered the transfer portal, leaving a hole at the position. It left the team with a pair of sophomores in Xander Werner and Jeff Widener, neither of which attempted more than five passes last season.
Meanwhile, Britt had moved himself up the Montana depth chart from third-string to second-string by season’s end. He ended up getting extended playing time due to recurring injuries from starter Lucas Johnson.
He played in five games, throwing for three touchdowns and three interceptions while accumulating 323 yards. He rushed for another 189 yards and an additional score.
While he thoroughly enjoyed his time in Missoula, Britt told 406mtsports.com that he ultimately chose to hit the transfer portal because, “I just felt I wasn’t developing enough as a player in the QB room.”
NAU opens Big Sky play on September 23 this coming fall when they host the Grizzlies.
In the meantime, UM will now have to work on filling its quarterback void.
With Johnson out of eligibility and Britt officially playing elsewhere, the team is left with Bozeman native Kris Brown, who fell to the third-string position, Oregon transfer AJ Abbott and Kaden Huot, both of whom didn’t log any time in their first years as Grizzlies and incoming freshmen Keali’i Ah Yat and Gage Sliter.
