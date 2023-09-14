Former Montana Grizzlies cornerback Justin Ford is getting another shot at professional football.

Ford signed a free agent contract with the Houston Gamblers of the United States Football League, the team announced Thursday. Ford had been drafted by them on Feb. 21 with the 10th overall pick (third pick of the second round).

Ford, listed at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, had opted to not sign at that time and instead declared for the NFL draft in April. He went undrafted but was invited to the Baltimore Ravens and Minnesota Vikings rookie minicamps in May.

Ford's signing with the USFL gives the Griz two players in the spring/summer league. Wide receiver Samuel Akem recently completed his first season with the Philadelphia Stars, who are coached by ex-Griz quarterback Bart Andrus.

The Griz have two players on NFL 53-man rosters: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Samori Toure and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Dylan Cook. Linebacker Patrick O'Connell is on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad.

Ford was a unanimous All-American selection while playing two seasons at Montana. He broke out in his first season in 2021 with nine interceptions after he had spent time at Golden West Community College and Louisville.