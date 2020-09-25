MISSOULA — Former Montana Grizzlies Dante Olson and Jerry Louie-McGee might not be finished with football just yet.
Olson and Louie-McGee, who played for UM from 2015-19, were named to the negotiation list of the Edmonton Eskimos, a Canadian Football League team. The Eskimos, whose GM is ex-Grizzly Brock Sunderland, now hold CFL rights to sign both of them as long as they keep the players on their negotiation list.
Olson had signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in April but was waived before training camp ended. He capped his college career by being named the 2019 Buck Buchanan Award winner as the top defensive player in the FCS. He broke UM's single-season and career tackles records, the latter despite being just a two-year starter following the return of head coach Bobby Hauck.
Louie-McGee closed his career as Montana's all-time receptions leaders, snagging 230 passes for 2,277 yards. He also tied the school's career record with three punt return touchdowns.
If Olson or Louie-McGee land in the CFL, they'll join teammate Dalton Sneed, who signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in March after a two-year stint as Montana's quarterback from 2018-19.
Former Grizzlies Dave Dickenson and his brother Craig Dickenson are in the CFL as head coaches. Dave coaches the Calgary Stampeders, and Craig coaches the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
The CFL canceled its 2020 season on Aug. 17 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.