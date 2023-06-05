MISSOULA — Former Montana Grizzlies forward Josh Bannan will go through a pre-draft workout with the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, the NBA team announced on Monday.

Bannan is one of six forwards who will participate in the Pacers' seventh round of workouts leading up to the draft. Joining him are Arizona State's Marcus Bagley, Alabama's Noah Clowney, South Carolina's G.G. Jackson, Toledo's J.T. Shumate and Morehead State's Alex Gross.

The NBA Draft will take place on June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Pacers hold five draft picks this season: the seventh, 26th, 29th, 32nd and 55th overall selections.

The 6-foot-10 versatile athlete totaled 1,191 points, 694 boards and 194 helpers in three seasons with the Griz. He became the 35th player in program history to eclipse 1,000 career points, doing so while participating in 91 games and starting 86 times.

Bannan averaged 15.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists across 31 games in the 2022-23 season as he earned All-Big Sky first-team honors after he landed on the second team the previous year. He shot 49.9% from the floor, 40.4% on 3-pointers and 77.0% at the charity stripe.

Troy coach Scott Cross offered an unprompted response that Bannan was an NBA prospect when his Trojans came to Missoula for the Zootown Classic in November. Bannan was named the tournament MVP after he averaged 14.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists in three games.

“Bannan, to me, is one of the best post players that I’ve ever seen at any level,” Cross said. “Watching him on tape, he scares you to death. He’s 6-10. He can shoot it. He can drive you. He can come off the pick and roll. He can pass it. It’s hard to double him in the post because he can pass it. His footwork is amazing. I think he can play in the NBA. He’s that talented in my opinion.”