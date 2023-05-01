Make it a trio of former Montana Grizzlies who are getting a shot with an NFL team.

Cornerback Justin Ford received an invite to the Baltimore Ravens' minicamp on Sunday night and Malik Flowers, a wide receiver and kick returner, signed as a free agent with the New Orleans Saints on Monday afternoon, UM announced. They join linebacker Patrick O'Connell, who signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

Ford earned FCS first-team All-America honors in both of his seasons at Montana after transferring from Louisville. He totaled 11 interceptions, including nine in 2021, which was the most among all NCAA Division I players that season.

Flowers collected FCS second-team All-America honors as a returner in each of his final three seasons at Montana. He totaled seven kick return touchdowns in his career, which tied the NCAA Division I record.

Flowers' seven kick return scores knotted him with former Weber State Wildcat Rashid Shaheed, who was a rookie with the Saints last year. He caught 51 passes for 716 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver at UM.

O'Connell, a Kalispell native and Glacier grad, was an FCS second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Sky selection in 2022. He was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award and was an FCS first-team All-American in 2021.