Former Montana Grizzlies All-American Malik Flowers is getting another shot at professional football in a different country.

Flowers signed with the Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League, the team announced Monday. He had tried to make two NFL teams this past offseason as an undrafted rookie.

Flowers recently was on the Seattle Seahawks for their final preseason game in August but was then cut before the season. He had originally signed with the New Orleans Saints in May but was cut in June after minicamp.

Flowers was most renown at UM for his kick returns. He tied the NCAA Division I record with seven career kickoff return touchdowns. He was a three-time FCS All-America second-team honoree as a kick returner.

As a wide receiver, Flowers totaled 51 catches for 716 yards and four scores in 52 games. He ran the ball 16 times for 251 yards and one touchdown.

Flowers' signing gives the Griz seven former players currently on professional teams. He's the lone player in the Canadian Football League.

On NFL 53-man rosters are offensive lineman Dylan Cook (Pittsburgh Steelers) and wide receiver Samori Toure (Green Bay Packers). Toure is in Year 2 in the NFL while Cook was on an NFL practice squad as a rookie last year. Patrick O'Connell is on the Seattle Seahawks practice squad as a rookie.

In the USFL are wide receiver Samuel Akem (Philadelphia Stars) and cornerback Justin Ford (Houston Gamblers). Akem has played one year and Ford signed as a free agent last week.

Quarterback Dalton Sneed recently completed his second season in the Indoor Football League. He led the Bay Area Panthers to the championship this summer and was named the MVP of the title game.