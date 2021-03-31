MISSOULA — Former Montana Grizzlies linebacker Dante Olson is getting another shot at professional football.
Olson, who played at UM from 2015-19, signed to play with the Edmonton Football Team of the Canadian Football League, the team announced Wednesday. He had been put on the team's negotiation list in September, meaning they claimed the right to sign him first if he wanted to play in the CFL.
Olson, the 2019 Buck Buchanan Award winner as the top FCS defensive player, has bounced around between pro opportunities since going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles in April, was cut in August right before the season began, was brought back on their practice squad in October but was cut again in November without seeing any playing time in a game.
In college, Olson set the UM and Big Sky Conference single-season tackles record (179). The native of Medford, Oregon, also became Montana's official all-time leading tackler (397) in just two years as a starter.
Former UM players have found a home in the CFL. Olson joins ex-Griz receiver Jerry Louie-McGee on the roster in Edmonton, where former Griz Brock Sunderland is the general manager and vice president of football operations.
Another one of Olson's UM teammates, quarterback Dalton Sneed, is signed with the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
Former Grizzly national championship quarterback Dave Dickenson is the head coach of the CFL's Calgary Stampeders, while his brother and ex-Griz Craig Dickenson coaches the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders.
