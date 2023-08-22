The Seattle Seahawks signed Malik Flowers, a former Montana Grizzlies wide receiver and kick returner, the team announced Tuesday.

Flowers had originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent with the New Orleans Saints in May. He then was cut by the Saints in June after minicamp.

Flowers was most notable at Montana for his kick returns, tying the NCAA Division I record with seven career touchdowns. He was a three-time FCS All-America second-team honoree returning kicks.

As a receiver, Flowers totaled 51 receptions for 716 yards and four touchdowns in 52 games at UM. He carried the ball 16 times for 251 yards and one touchdown.

Flowers joins the Seahawks in time for their third and final preseason game. The move reunites him with one of his Griz teammates, linebacker Patrick O'Connell of Kalispell.

The Seahawks will play noon Saturday against the Green Bay Packers, who have ex-Griz receiver Samori Toure. Dylan Cook, a Butte High grad and former UM offensive lineman, is with the Pittsburgh Steelers, giving UM four players on NFL rosters.