MISSOULA — Former Montana Grizzlies men's basketball coach Jim Brandenburg died this past weekend at 87 years old, the University of Wyoming announced Monday.

Brandenburg was part of UM's vaunted coaching tree that started in the 1970s. He spent eight years with the Griz, including two as head coach, before finishing his final 14 seasons at Wyoming and San Diego State.

Brandenburg led UM to an 18-8 record in his first season in 1976-77, although the team later forfeited 11 wins due to using an ineligible player. They improved to 21-8 in his second season in 1978-79.

Brandenburg was named the Big Sky co-coach of the year in March 1978, sharing the award with Weber State's Neil McCarthy. The Griz went 12-2 to win the regular-season conference crown but lost to the third-place Wildcats in the title game of the four-team tournament in Missoula.

Brandenburg's final Griz team included senior guard Michael Ray Richardson, an honorable mention All-American who was the Big Sky's leading scorer at 24.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He went on to be the fourth overall pick by the New York Knicks in the 1978 NBA Draft.

The team also included junior forward Allan Nielsen and sophomore forward John Stroeder, who both earned All-Big Sky second-team honors. Stroeder would be drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in the eighth round in 1980.

Brandenburg, a Kansas native and Colorado State grad, got into coaching at high schools in San Antonio and Denver. He took his first collegiate job at Flathead Valley Community College, going 23-4 in the program's inaugural season.

That success led him to Montana as an assistant coach under Lou Rocheleau (1970-71) and Jud Heathcote (1971-76). He was hired to replace Heathcote, who left for Michigan State, where he won the 1979 national title coaching Magic Johnson.

Brandenburg later departed UM to spend nine seasons coaching the Wyoming Cowboys, making his way into the UW Athletics Hall of Fame in 2000. His winning percentage of .645 (176-97) is the second best in school history. He produced eight players at UW who were selected in the NBA Draft.

His teams won three regular-season titles in the Western Athletic Conference, one league tournament title and made the NCAA tournament three times. They advanced to the Sweet 16 in 1987 and took second in the 1986 NIT. He was a three-time WAC coach of the year.

Brandenburg closed his career coaching the San Diego State Aztecs in the WAC for five seasons. None of those five teams posted a winning record.