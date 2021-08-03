MISSOULA — Following a solid first season as a pro player, former Montana men's basketball guard Michael Oguine will play in France for his second.
Oguine will suit up for Saint-Chamond Basket in the France Pro B league, the second-highest league in the country. The team finished 11-23 last season.
Oguine is the third former Grizzlies player to sign a pro contract in France. Ahmaad Rorie is playing for Élan Chalon in the French Pro A league, one of the top leagues in France, while Kendal Manuel, who is a Billings Skyview graduate, signed a deal with Tarbes-Lourdes in the French NM1 league — a third-tier league in the country.
Oguine played in the same league last season for Souffelweyersheim, where he averaged 13.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game. Oguine was a four-year player for the Grizzlies and averaged double-digit scoring each season as he led the team, along with fellow former Griz hoopster Rorie, to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2018 and 2019.
He was a consistent for the program, starting 123 of the 127 games he appeared in for the Grizzlies.
—Lance Hartzler, 406mtsports.com
