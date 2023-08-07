Former Montana Grizzlies quarterback Dalton Sneed is a national champion.

Sneed, who orchestrated the UM offense in 2018 and 2019, led the Bay Area Panthers to the Indoor Football League national championship on Saturday. He was named the game’s most valuable player as he ran for three touchdowns and tossed two more in a 51-41 win over the Sioux Falls Storm at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

"We've got a resilient group," Sneed said in a Panthers news release. "We've got great coaches who led us the whole way through. We believed in one another, came to work every day and you see all the work was put on full display today."

The championship capped off a turnaround from worst to first for the Panthers, who finished the season with a 13-5 record after going 1-15 in their inaugural season in 2022. They went 9-2 in their final 11 games, playing without Sneed in one of those losses, after they had opened the season with a 4-3 record.

Sneed had been traded to Bay Area in February after he spent his first IFL season in 2022 split between the Vegas Knight Hawks and Sioux Falls. Prior to that, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound signal caller had been in training camp with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.

“To everyone who counted me out. To everyone who supported me the entire way. I appreciate you both,” Sneed wrote on Twitter. “To God be the glory. You can’t take this from me.”

Sneed led the league in passing efficiency (198.3) as he threw the fourth-most touchdowns (47) and the fewest interceptions (three) among qualified players in 15 games played prior to the championship contest. He ranked second in completion percentage (67.5), seventh in passing yards (2,057) and 11th in passing yards per game (137.1) on the 50-yard field.

Sneed was named the IFL offensive player of the week in May after he threw a franchise-record seven TD passes in a game. Additionally, he ranked ninth in rushing yards (553), 13th in rushing yards per game (36.9) and tied for 13th in rushing touchdowns (14).