MISSOULA — Two former Montana Grizzlies made their NFL preseason debuts over the weekend.
Wide receiver Samori Toure tallied three receptions for 42 yards in the Green Bay Packers’ 28-21 road loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Friday. He had a long reception of 23 yards and was credited with a total of 15 yards after the catch.
Toure, wearing jersey No. 83, caught a 23-yard pass from Jordan Love on third-and-6 in his lone target from the backup quarterback in the first half. In the second half, he was targeted three times by third-string quarterback Danny Etling and caught passes for 12 and 7 yards.
Toure didn't get to catch any passes from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a one-time Super Bowl champion and four-time NFL MVP. Rodgers didn't play in the game.
Toure was a seventh-round draft pick by Green Bay in April. The Portland, Oregon, native played his final college season in the Big Ten at Nebraska after he put together an All-America career at Montana.
Butte High grad Dylan Cook got his first pro action playing on the offensive line as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a home game to the Miami Dolphins, 26-24, Saturday. He played the final 35 snaps of the game as the third-string left tackle and was called for one holding penalty.
Cook, wearing jersey No. 65, went into the game listed as the team’s third-string right tackle. That’s the position he played for two seasons at Montana.
Cook didn’t get to provide any blocking for quarterback Tom Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion and three-time NFL MVP. Brady didn't play while backups Kyle Trask and Blaine Gabbert took all the snaps.
Cook signed with Tampa Bay as an undrafted free agent. He began his college career as a quarterback at MSU-Northern, an NAIA school, before he transferred to UM as a walk-on.
