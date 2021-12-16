MISSOULA — Former Montana Grizzlies pitcher Maddy Stensby has joined the Missoula Big Sky softball coaching staff.
Stensby, a native of Olympia, Washington, was a four-year fixture for Montana from 2016-19 with a career ERA of 3.99 — her single-season low was 3.13 in '17 — and appeared in 103 games making 50 starts. She went 20-29 and had 238 career strike outs.
At the plate she had a career batting average of .285. Her best season hitting came in her final year when she went for 33 hits, 18 RBIs and two home runs.
"Maddy will play an important role in developing our pitchers and working with hitters," Big Sky skipper Trevor Subith said. "In terms of having someone like Maddy on staff, with her knowledge about pitching, it truly gives Big Sky a leg up on the rest of the state. Big Sky will continue to build towards being a state title contender for years to come. I am beyond excited to have Maddy join my staff and the girls from Missoula and Big Sky should be equally as excited."
