MISSOULA — Bill Rice, who competed in basketball and as a track and field jumper for the Montana Grizzlies in the 1960s, has died.
Rice, a Nebraska native and decorated Vietnam veteran who retired as a lieutenant colonel, was 76. He was living in Beaufort, South Carolina.
According to his obituary, which appeared in The Chadron (Nebraska) Record, Rice received an athletic scholarship to Montana for basketball and track and field. He lettered all four years in track and three in basketball and majored in wildlife biology.
Rice was a standout jumper for the Grizzlies and previously held school records of 6 feet, 7 ¾ inches in the high jump and 46-6 ½ in the triple jump. He also posted a mark of 22-11 ½ in the long jump and won all three events at a U.S. Federation Meet as a senior.
The 6-foot-5 Rice started many games for the basketball team as a junior and senior. He reportedly had “the best two-handed backward dunk shot in the area.”
Rice received the Grizzly Cup, which was awarded to the top scholar-athlete at the University of Montana, in 1965.
—Bill Speltz, 406mtsports.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.