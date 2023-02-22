Montana Grizzlies cornerback Justin Ford (6) pumps up the crowd during the FCS playoff football game between the Griz and Southeast Missouri State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2022. He was drafted by the USFL's Houston Gamblers on Tuesday.
MISSOULA — On Tuesday afternoon, former Montana Grizzly cornerback Justin Ford heard his name called in the draft — the United States Football League (USFL) draft.
The Houston Gamblers took the FCS standout in the second round with the 10th overall pick.
A league with just one season under its belt, the USFL is hoping to expand as an alternative to the NFL. Its new college draft was a step toward that mission.
To be eligible, a player must be out of high school for at least three years and have either waived his remaining college eligibility or exhausted his college eligibility. The pool was 3,000 players deep, with 80 chosen over the 10-round draft.
The catch is that these players, including Ford, have a choice to make.
Currently, their draft rights are owned by the team that selected them. They can choose to report to the team and negotiate a contract, or wait out the April NFL Draft.
Ford has been preparing for the NFL Draft since UM’s season ended in early December, even talking to various scouts. He will likely wait to see what comes of his quest toward the top level of football.
USFL teams make their picks strategically, though, according to Jim Popp, the league’s Director of Player Administration. They target guys who they think won’t quite make the NFL cut. They understand that there’s a few who will, but they are offering an opportunity to many who won’t.
“We’ve done our homework, so the majority of players we draft probably won’t be drafted by the NFL,” Popp said in an interview with FOX Sports. “There could be some bubble guys that cross over, there’s no question. But this is a chance to give an individual young man a dream come true, that might not ever get drafted. This might be the only time they get drafted, so we provide that opportunity to them.”
Either way, Ford has nailed down the option to play football professionally. And he’ll get paid for it handsomely.
Per Over the Cap, an online resource for NFL financials, getting drafted anywhere between the 5th and 7th rounds of the NFL Draft pays on average anywhere from $669,444 to $638,424. Ford, if drafted, would likely slot in somewhere toward the back end.
If he is not drafted and opts for the USFL, he’ll be getting paid according to an agreement new this year that makes the minimum weekly salary for a USFL player $5,350. Playing a 10-week season, that would earn Ford an in-season salary of $53,500 if he were to be paid the lowest salary.
Joining the USFL would put Ford in the same league as former Griz teammate and wide receiver, Samuel Akem.
When the season begins on April 15, he’ll be competing with the Philadelphia Stars under head coach Bart Andrus, a Montana graduate himself.
Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.
