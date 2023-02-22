Griz vs. SEMO 08.JPG (copy)

Montana Grizzlies cornerback Justin Ford (6) pumps up the crowd during the FCS playoff football game between the Griz and Southeast Missouri State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2022. He was drafted by the USFL's Houston Gamblers on Tuesday.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH Missoulian

MISSOULA — On Tuesday afternoon, former Montana Grizzly cornerback Justin Ford heard his name called in the draft — the United States Football League (USFL) draft.

The Houston Gamblers took the FCS standout in the second round with the 10th overall pick.

Lucas Semb is the Griz football beat writer for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @Lucas_Semb or email him at lucas.semb@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Load comments