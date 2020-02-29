Griz Notebook playoffs 01 (copy) (copy)

Montana's Dante Olson celebrates during the FCS playoff quarterfinal game against Weber State at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah, last season. Olson made his mark at the NFL Combine this week, topping the linebackers chart in the high jump.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

MISSOULA — Former Montana Grizzly linebacker Dante Olson was untouchable in one specific drill at the NFL Combine on Saturday.

The 6-foot-2, 237-pounder posted a 42-inch vertical jump, the top mark of any linebacker. It was 2.5 inches better than the second-place finisher in the position group, of which Olson was the lone FCS player.

Olson's height on the jump was the second best overall at this year's Combine, behind only Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, who jumped 44.5 inches.

His leap was also the third best by a linebacker in the history of the Combine, behind a 45.5-inch jump by Penn State's Cameron Wake in 2005 and a 42.5-inch jump by Tennessee-Chattanooga's Davis Tull in 2015.

"This kid is a search-and-destroy, make-every-tackle player," NFL Network analyst Charles Davis said. "He did it quite well at the University of Montana, and to see him jump like that, oh my goodness, I am beyond impressed. I really am."

Olson tied for the fifth-best time in the three-cone drill, clocking in at exactly seven seconds. The best time among the linebackers was 6.83 seconds.

The Medford, Oregon, native tied for ninth in the long jump with a distance of 10 feet, 4 inches. The top mark among linebackers was 11 feet, 4 inches.

In the 20-yard shuttle, he tied for the 11th-best time among linebackers, checking in at 4.32 seconds. The top time among the group was 4.13 seconds.

Olson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.88 seconds, the third-slowest time of the linebackers who tested, while the best was 4.39 seconds.

On Friday, Olson put up 15 reps in the bench press, tied for the third fewest among linebackers and just half of the top mark of 30 in the position group.

Sign up for our Cat-Griz Insider newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at frank.gogola@missoulian.com.

Tags

Load comments