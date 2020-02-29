MISSOULA — Former Montana Grizzly linebacker Dante Olson was untouchable in one specific drill at the NFL Combine on Saturday.
The 6-foot-2, 237-pounder posted a 42-inch vertical jump, the top mark of any linebacker. It was 2.5 inches better than the second-place finisher in the position group, of which Olson was the lone FCS player.
Olson's height on the jump was the second best overall at this year's Combine, behind only Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, who jumped 44.5 inches.
LB Dante Olson with a 42-INCH VERTICAL! ⬆️⬆️⬆️@MontanaGrizFB | #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/9g9qB07Eak— NFL (@NFL) March 1, 2020
His leap was also the third best by a linebacker in the history of the Combine, behind a 45.5-inch jump by Penn State's Cameron Wake in 2005 and a 42.5-inch jump by Tennessee-Chattanooga's Davis Tull in 2015.
"This kid is a search-and-destroy, make-every-tackle player," NFL Network analyst Charles Davis said. "He did it quite well at the University of Montana, and to see him jump like that, oh my goodness, I am beyond impressed. I really am."
Olson tied for the fifth-best time in the three-cone drill, clocking in at exactly seven seconds. The best time among the linebackers was 6.83 seconds.
The Medford, Oregon, native tied for ninth in the long jump with a distance of 10 feet, 4 inches. The top mark among linebackers was 11 feet, 4 inches.
In the 20-yard shuttle, he tied for the 11th-best time among linebackers, checking in at 4.32 seconds. The top time among the group was 4.13 seconds.
Olson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.88 seconds, the third-slowest time of the linebackers who tested, while the best was 4.39 seconds.
On Friday, Olson put up 15 reps in the bench press, tied for the third fewest among linebackers and just half of the top mark of 30 in the position group.
