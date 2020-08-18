BOZEMAN — Former University of Montana and Billings Skyview basketball player Kendal Manuel has signed a professional contract with Liberbank Oviedo Baloncesto in Spain, where he'll join recently signed Harald Frey from Montana State.
Manuel, who spent two seasons at Oregon State, averaged 15.1 points per game as a senior at Montana. He also had 348 rebounds and averaged 36.2 minutes per game.
Manuel also played with the Mozambique National Team before his junior season at UM, averaging 21.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game.
"He is a player who comes to occupy the guard position, another rookie of the NCAA, a very young player who will have his first professional experience in Spain with us, so we will have to take that risk of adaptation, of changing our ideas and basketball style," Oviedo Club Baloncesto general manager Hector Galan said in the Spanish-to-English translation on the team's web page, "but as we have been saying, this is what we have had to do this year and with which we are working very comfortably and with great enthusiasm."
In high school, Manuel led Skyview to its first Class AA state title. He was first-team all-state twice, averaging 21.8 points per game as a junior and just under 20.0 as a senior.
Liberbank Oviedo Baloncesto plays in the Spanish LEB Oro League, the second highest division in the country. Oviedo is the capital of Austurias, in northern Spain.
The club signed Frey, a star point guard at Montana State the previous four seasons, on Sunday.
