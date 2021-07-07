MISSOULA — Former University of Montana midfielder Rita Lang, who was born in Portugal, has signed a contract with Estoril Praia and will play soccer professionally this coming season in the country of her birth.
Estoril Praia competes in Liga BPI, the top women’s league in Portugal. Lang’s contract is for the 2021-22 season, with practices beginning in early August and games in early September.
“I’ve always known that I wanted to become a professional soccer player since I started playing as a little kid,” said Lang.
“I grew up watching the Portuguese men’s national team, Real Madrid, Manchester United and the U.S. Women’s National Team in admiration, knowing that I wanted to play at that level someday.”
She is the third Grizzly to play under coach Chris Citowicki to sign a professional contract.
Janessa Fowler, in 2020, signed with Eastern Suburbs FC of Australia’s National Premier League. Last month Alexa Coyle signed with Hibernian of the Scottish Women’s Premier League.
Lang is the latest, but she was the first to make it known to Citowicki, who was hired in May 2018, that playing professionally in Portugal wasn’t just a dream. It was something that was going to happen.
“She was the one who triggered it all for me,” he said. “Coming here, I had the idea of wanting to have players who want to play professionally.
“She already had it set in her mind that she was going to go back to Portugal and play. She’s been talking about it for years. It’s been a lifelong goal to play there specifically.”
Like her mom, Lang was born in Lisbon, in 1998. Two years later, the family moved to the U.S. She may have lived in the States, but a part of her remained in Portugal, where her mom’s family still resides.
Holding dual citizenship, Lang was invited to a U-16 training camp in 2014, which led to some games with the Portuguese age-group national team.
She returned to Portugal for another training camp in 2015. In the fall of 2016, during her senior year at Sherwood (Ore.) High, she played a handful of games for Portugal’s U-19 national team.
The opportunity with Estoril Praia, she hopes, isn’t an end point but just another step in her journey.
“I want to expand my knowledge and add new skills to my game,” she said. “I’m excited to be in another environment with very talented soccer players so I can work on becoming the best player I can be.”
Lang played in 14 matches for Montana as a true freshman in 2017, memorably scoring and then two minutes later assisting on Raye Burton’s game-winner in the Grizzlies’ 2-1 road win at Northern Iowa.
—UM sports information
