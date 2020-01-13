MISSOULA — Former University of Montana strength coach Scott Kirchmann died this past weekend in Nebraska.
According to a GoFundMe page set up on his behalf, Kirchmann, 48, suffered from lung cancer. He had been fighting the advanced metatastic disease for almost two years and close to $4,000 has been raised to-date for his medical bills.
Kirchmann worked for the Grizzly athletic department from 2008 to early 2012 as director of athletic performance.
"He was more than a trainer for us! He inspired others," offered former Montana Lady Griz player Shaunte Nance-Johnson on Kirchmann's Facebook page.
Kirchmann, who grew up in Nebraska and was currently living in the state, is survived by his wife and two children. If you wish to offer condolences, mail to Kirchmann, 1016 S. 217th Ave., Elkhorn, Nebraska, 68022.
Bill Speltz, Missoulian
