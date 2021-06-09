MISSOULA — Mike Petrino started his college coaching career in the Mountain West Conference, and now he is making a return.
The former Montana Lady Griz interim head coach, who was replaced by Brian Holsinger in mid April, was named as an assistant coach at Boise State Wednesday by the school on social media.
𝗚𝗢𝗧 𝗔 𝗚𝗢𝗢𝗗 𝗢𝗡𝗘— Boise State WBB (@BroncoSportsWBB) June 9, 2021
Help us welcome @CoachPetrino4 to the staff!
“He is a successful, high-character coach that has great experience in all facets of coaching." -Coach Presnell
📰 https://t.co/LQfBti7rss#BleedBlue | #WhatsNext pic.twitter.com/4R4Jvc8zWT
Petrino led the Lady Griz to a 12-11 overall record and a 9-8 Big Sky mark in his one season at the helm of the program during the pandemic season. Montana played just one game in the Big Sky Conference Tournament, losing to Sacramento State.
He was named the interim coach in April 2020 after spending four seasons as an assistant coach with the program.
Boise State went 14-9 and 10-8 in Mountain West play in 2020-21. The Broncos fell to Wyoming in their second game of the Mountain West Conference Tournament.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.