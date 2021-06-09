Lady Griz vs. Idaho State

MISSOULA — Mike Petrino started his college coaching career in the Mountain West Conference, and now he is making a return.

The former Montana Lady Griz interim head coach, who was replaced by Brian Holsinger in mid April, was named as an assistant coach at Boise State Wednesday by the school on social media.

Petrino led the Lady Griz to a 12-11 overall record and a 9-8 Big Sky mark in his one season at the helm of the program during the pandemic season. Montana played just one game in the Big Sky Conference Tournament, losing to Sacramento State.

He was named the interim coach in April 2020 after spending four seasons as an assistant coach with the program.

Boise State went 14-9 and 10-8 in Mountain West play in 2020-21. The Broncos fell to Wyoming in their second game of the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

