MISSOULA — Jace Henderson is back on the court coaching basketball.
The former Montana Lady Griz is a graduate assistant manager for the Nebraska Cornhuskers women's basketball team. She joins a Big Ten program that went 24-9 last season while advancing to the NCAA tournament for the second time in six seasons under head coach Amy Williams, who is 96-84 in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Henderson, a Billings native, had been hired to coach the Missoula Big Sky girls basketball team in May 2021, days before her fiance, former Griz football standout Jesse Sims, died in an ATV accident at 24 years old. She instead elected to play pro basketball in Puerto Rico last season
Henderson had gotten started in coaching as a graduate assistant for UM in the 2019-20 season. She was elevated to assistant coach in the 2020-21 campaign.
Henderson spent five years playing at UM, the first with the volleyball team and the next four with the basketball team. On the hardwood, she was a two-time team MVP and earned All-Big Sky second-team honors as a senior in 2018-19.
Henderson graduated in 2014 from Billings Senior, where she was the 2012 and 2013 Gatorade Montana volleyball player of the year. Her father, Brian, spent 13 seasons as the Rocky Mountain College women's basketball coach.
