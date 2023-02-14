A documentary featuring former Montana Lady Griz basketball player Malia Kipp will premier on Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. at the Wilma in the Big Sky Film Festival.
"Native Ball: Legacy of a Trailblazer" is billed as a heroic and inspiring made-in-Montana story featuring the Blackfeet Nation’s Kipp.
She was the first Native American female in Montana to receive a full-ride Division I basketball scholarship, blazing a path for others to follow. Kipp was also the first female to be inducted into the Montana Indian Athletic Hall of Fame.
"The opportunity to play for Robin Selvig at the University of Montana helped prepare me for life after basketball," Kipp said. "It was a difficult journey leaving home and navigating a new world. But as my Grandma Kipp told me, 'No one said life would be easy. Just know it will be worth it.'
"Finishing my career as a Lady Griz was worth it in ways I never imagined, and I hope other young girls are inspired to follow their dreams."
Kipp graduated with honors from Browning High in 1992, setting athletic records that are still standing. She has been a registered nurse for 22 years, serving her elders and community. She has four children.
The film also highlights three other former Lady Griz from the Blackfeet Reservation: Simarron Schildt, Tamara Guardipee and Shanae Gilham.
The documentary was directed by former Montana Lady Griz Megan Harrington and Jonathan Cipiti.
