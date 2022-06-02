MISSOULA — Sophia Stiles, who earned second-team all-Big Sky Conference honors for the Montana basketball team at point guard this past season, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Stiles' intentions were not clear after she walked off the basketball floor after Montana's loss to Northern Arizona in the Big Sky Conference women's tourney in March. She was a senior and was honored on senior day in late February, but she had the option to return for one more college season under the NCAA's COVID-19 policy.
The move to enter the transfer portal will come as a surprise for many Lady Griz fans.
"I am very thankful for my time at Montana," Stiles indicated in a Thursday text message to 406mtsports.com. "It had been a dream of mine since I was a little girl to play here.
"... I felt it was time for me to move on and experience something new. I am so thankful for all of my coaches and my teammates over the years. I will be a very proud Lady Griz for the rest of my life and only wish success for the program moving forward. I would also like to thank Griz Nation for making my experience so incredible."
Stiles is considered by many to be the quintessential Montana-raised basketball player, having earned Gatorade Montana Player of the Year high school honors as a junior and senior. She led Malta to two state championships before becoming a fan favorite for the Maroon & Silver faithful.
The move came as a surprise considering comments made by Stiles and Lady Griz coach Brian Holsinger last March.
"I can't say it enough: The amount of confidence (Holsinger) instills in every single one of us is unmatched by any other coach I've ever had," Stiles told 406mtsports.com. "That is really what it is. When you have him and three other coaches that sometimes believe in you more than you believe in yourself, it makes you feel like you can do anything."
Holsinger said he believed Stiles deserved first-team all-league honors this past season.
“She is our leader, the heartbeat of our team, and that part of it doesn’t always get votes,” he said in early March. “It’s a big responsibility, and she’s been learning what that means all season.”
Stiles averaged 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 2021-22. She ranked fourth in the Big Sky in assists, averaging 4.1 per game, and led the league in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.9.
Stiles had more than her share of trying times in Missoula — coming back from knee surgery and shoulder surgery, adjusting to three different head coaches and trying to salvage her senior season after a battle with COVID-19 around Christmas time.
But something changed in a big way Feb. 3 when she hit the first game-winning buzzer-beater of her career, stunning Weber State in front of an electrified crowd at Dahlberg Arena. Stiles averaged close to 16 points a game after that and piled up a career-high 29 in a late-season victory at Sacramento State.
Can one shot change everything? Transform a good player into a star that garnered all-Big Sky Conference honors?
"Honestly the biggest difference is just my team and my coaches really encouraged me to be more of an aggressor on the floor," Stiles said then.
Holsinger was not available for comment Thursday afternoon.
Montana guard Polymeni Lamprini has also entered the transfer portal. The freshman from Greece played in seven games this past season and scored three points.
