MISSOULA — Sophia Stiles, a second team all-Big Sky Conference point guard for the Montana Lady Griz this past season, announced on Instagram Wednesday night that she will finish her college career at Florida Gulf Coast.
The NCAA Division I Eagles play in the Atlantic Sun Conference and have enjoyed a good amount of success in recent years, competing in the last five NCAA Tournaments. They advanced to the second round of the Big Dance this past March, knocking off 16th-ranked Virginia Tech and finishing with a 30-3 record.
Stiles entered the transfer portal on May 20. She was a favorite among Lady Griz fans, young and old.
"I am very thankful for my time at Montana," Stiles expressed in a text message to 406mtsports.com earlier this month. "It had been a dream of mine since I was a little girl.
"... I felt it was time for me to move on and experience something new. I am so thankful for all of my coaches and my teammates over the years. I will be a very proud Lady Griz for the rest of my life and only wish success for the program moving forward. I would also like to thank Griz Nation for making my experience so incredible."
Stiles earned Gatorade Montana Player of the Year high school honors as a junior and senior at Malta. She led the team to two state championships.
Montana coach Brian Holsinger said back in March that he believed Stiles deserved first team all-Big Sky honors this past season.
“She is our leader, the heartbeat of our team, and that part of it doesn’t always get votes,” he said.
Stiles averaged 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 2021-22. She ranked fourth in the Big Sky in assists, averaging 4.1 per game, and led the league in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.9.
Stiles had more than her share of trying times in Missoula — coming back from knee surgery and shoulder surgery, adjusting to three different head coaches and trying to salvage her 2021-22 season after a battle with COVID-19 around Christmas time.
But something changed in a big way Feb. 3 when she hit the first game-winning buzzer-beater of her career, stunning Weber State in front of an electrified crowd at Dahlberg Arena. Stiles averaged close to 16 points a game after that and piled up a career-high 29 in a late-season victory at Sacramento State.
Stiles is one of three guards from the 2021-22 Lady Griz team that have announced this spring they will not return to Missoula. The others are Kyndall Keller and Polymeni Lamprini.
However, guard Gina Marxen, a three-year starter at Idaho, has transferred to Montana. She was first team all-Big Sky as a sophomore and earned second team all-league honors as a junior in 2020-21. She totaled 954 points, including 199 made 3-pointers, in three seasons with the Vandals.
Marxen has two years of eligibility remaining. She sat out the 2021-22 season.
"I needed to work on myself and take some space," she said back in May. "I decided to enter the (NCAA Transfer Portal) just to see if I could rediscover that love for the game."
Holsinger is excited to have Marxen on the Lady Griz roster.
"We are very fortunate to have a person and player of Gina's character and caliber decide that she wanted to play again and that this turned out to be the perfect situation for her," the coach said in May.
"From a playing and personal perspective, we were the exact right fit for her. She is a good player who will really help us. She's really excited to get the opportunity to play again and make an impact on a team, and we're really fortunate it's here."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.