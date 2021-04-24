MISSOULA — Former Montana Lady Griz standout Katie (Baker) Faulkner, who has served as an assistant coach at Oregon State the past five years, has taken a similar position with the University of Washington women's basketball program.
Baker interviewed for the head coaching job at Montana recently but that job went to former Oregon State assistant Brian Holsinger.
Faulkner will also serve as recruiting coordinator for new head coach Tina Langley. At Oregon State she earned a reputation as one of the best assistants in America with a proven track record of developing post players, recruiting top talent, and helping players reach the WNBA. The Beavers were 118-37 with four NCAA Tournament appearances (a fifth was inevitable, if not for COVID-19 cancellations) and three trips to the Sweet 16.
On the court, she was one of the best post players in Montana basketball history, where she led the Grizzlies in scoring all four years of her career and was All-Big Sky four times. That background was instrumental her ability to nurture the development of Oregon State's post players, including WNBA first-round pick Marie Gulich and most recently, Taylor Jones, who led the Pac-12 in rebounding during the 2021 season.
"I am honored and thrilled to be joining Coach Langley and Husky Nation," said Faulkner. "She embodies excellence and approaches education, the game, and life with absolute authentic regard. The University of Washington is an outstanding institution, and I look forward to serving our student-athletes in not only their basketball career, but in life beyond."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.